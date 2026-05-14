Asenathi Ntlabakanye has received a major setback after an anti-doping tribunal handed down a lengthy suspension

The ruling has sparked debate in South African rugby circles, with concerns raised about player responsibility

The Lions prop now faces an uncertain road back to elite rugby after being sidelined during a crucial stage of his development.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to a rugby analyst who weighed in on the long-term impact the doping case could have

Springboks rising star Asenathi Ntlabakanye has learnt his fate after the ruling in his doping case was revealed on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

Springboks star Asenathi Ntlabakanye has been banned for 18 months. Image: Shauna Clinton

Source: Getty Images

Ntlabakanye came under scrutiny after testing positive for a prohibited substance in 2025. His long-awaiteda during the week ending Friday, 27 March 2026, following five days of evidence and arguments before the Independent Doping Tribunal Panel.

The tribunal confirmed that the Springboks and Lions prop had committed an anti-doping violation and handed him an 18-month suspension from all sport, effective from May 2026.

The Lions star has been given three weeks to appeal the sanction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. His ban is set to expire on 13 November 2027.

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According to a statement released by SAIDS, Ntlabakanye’s urine sample tested positive for the hormone and metabolic modulator Anastrozole during an out-of-competition test conducted on 22 May 2025.

SAIDS stated that, under South African Anti-Doping Rules, Anastrozole is classified as a “specified substance” and does not automatically result in a mandatory suspension.

The anti-doping body also revealed that the player voluntarily disclosed his use of DHEA, a prohibited anabolic steroid. Ntlabakanye was formally charged on 9 September 2025 for the presence and use of Anastrozole, as well as the use of DHEA.

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Rugby analyst reacts to Asenathi Ntlabakanye’s ban

Speaking to Briefly News, rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena said the biggest damage caused by the case extends beyond the suspension itself.

Mokoena explained that the controversy could permanently affect how supporters and opponents view Ntlabakanye, especially because front-row players are often judged on physical dominance and power. He added that doping allegations can quickly cast doubt over a player’s performances, regardless of previous achievements.

The analyst also believes the case will serve as a warning to younger South African rugby players about supplement culture in professional sport. According to Mokoena, many athletes pursue quicker recovery and conditioning gains, but one poor decision can undo years of hard work and derail a promising international career.

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Lions respond to SAIDS decision

Following the ruling, the Lions confirmed that the union had received official communication from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport regarding the 18-month sanction handed to Ntlabakanye. The Johannesburg-based franchise said it would consult with MyPlayers, the organisation representing professional rugby players, to determine the next course of action.

The Lions also confirmed that they would continue supporting the Springbok prop while discussions around the matter continue.

The suspension effectively rules Ntlabakanye out of contention for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Emirates Lions at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Seb Daly

Source: Getty Images

Ex-All Blacks star becomes eligible for Springboks

Briefly News also reported that the Springboks head coach, Rassie Erasmus, could be given the chance to select a former All Blacks player in 2027.

The New Zealand Rugby International is eligible to play for the Springboks through his father, who is from South Africa.

Source: Briefly News