Former Miss South Africa Zozi Tunsi has demonstrated the power of African beauty when she shared stunning pics of several high fashion hairdos

Her Instagram followers could not believe their luck and applauded the "queen" on her decision to celebrate her continent's beauty

Zozi won hearts when she was crowned Miss SA for her proudly South African hairstyle and has taken that authenticity to the next level

Former Miss SA Zozi Tunsi shared magnificent snaps of cutting edge African fashion on her Instagram. Image: @ Zozitunzi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa Zozi Tunsi shared several pics on her Instagram profile of gorgeous hairdos all promoting the beauty of African hair.

Zozi Tunsi wrote:

"I love our hair! It's beautiful different things. It's a reflection of our soul. It's dense, it's kinky, it's soft, it's textured, it's difficult, it's easy and it's fun."

Zozi shared several images of highly styled photos of various hairdos and fashionistas cannot get enough.

@chelvina_bona said:

“Queen of the universe.”

@mpumi__mampholo said:

“Stunning.”

@viwe_gqobana reacted:

“Iconic.”

@ukonwaojo said:

“Sooo stunning!”

Zozitunzi said:

“I had a fantastic time shooting this series. It will always be an honour telling beautiful stories of our rich lineage. Thank you to the entire team that helped create this beauty.”

@thobekambane said:

“We love you.”

@omuhlegela said:

“Queeeeeeeeen.”

@_lebogangmahlangu reacted:

“Yessess.”

@moesuttle said:

“It’s GIVING.”

