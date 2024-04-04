A woman got the shock of her life when she saw the prices wigs while she was shopping at Foschini

The young lady took a video of the expensive hair units and shared it with social media users on TikTok

The footage sparked a debate on the affordability and accessibility of beauty products in South Africa

A woman showed social media users Foschini's wig offering. Image: @nails_by_lulu24

A South African woman took to TikTok to express her shock at the prices of wigs being sold at Foschini.

Woman stunned by expensive wigs

She showed the exorbitant prices in a video on her account and urged the retail giant to reconsider its pricing. In the comments she wrote: "Hay yehlisi price mntase."

One particular wig, labeled as Brazilian water wave, is seen with a hefty price tag of R3050.

Hair video goes TikTok viral

Within a day, the TikTok video on the account @nails_by_lulu24 garnered over half a million views.

Many echoed the woman's sentiments, and expressed their shock at the high costs of the wigs.

Watch the video below:

Netizens debate hair quality and price

Netizens flooded the comments section with complaints about the prices and perceived lack of quality.

See some reactions below:

@Sanenene said:

"Ntandokazi uzowathola mahhala. "

@bare.ps_ posted:

"Hayi Foschini, y’all are overdoing it manje. "

@KaytwoK wrote:

"My mom who's a teacher must not see these. "

@MbaliCele mentioned:

"Teachers and nurses will buy. The first one with curls. "

@NicRamz stated:

"Unpopular opinion most SA wigs look like this. It’s just there isn’t an influencer face attached to it, filters and good lighting. "

@misnexttothestars_0 commented:

"I’m patiently waiting for wigs to be sold at Mr Price for R500."

@keasvidsfoodoutings shared:

"This Foschini is at the Rustenburg Mall. Every time when I pass by the shop I cry a river because of R3k for those skroplaps. "

Source: Briefly News