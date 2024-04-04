SA Woman’s TikTok Complaint About Foschini Wig Prices Grabs Mzansi’s Attention
- A woman got the shock of her life when she saw the prices wigs while she was shopping at Foschini
- The young lady took a video of the expensive hair units and shared it with social media users on TikTok
- The footage sparked a debate on the affordability and accessibility of beauty products in South Africa
A South African woman took to TikTok to express her shock at the prices of wigs being sold at Foschini.
Woman stunned by expensive wigs
She showed the exorbitant prices in a video on her account and urged the retail giant to reconsider its pricing. In the comments she wrote: "Hay yehlisi price mntase."
One particular wig, labeled as Brazilian water wave, is seen with a hefty price tag of R3050.
Hair video goes TikTok viral
Within a day, the TikTok video on the account @nails_by_lulu24 garnered over half a million views.
Many echoed the woman's sentiments, and expressed their shock at the high costs of the wigs.
Watch the video below:
Netizens debate hair quality and price
Netizens flooded the comments section with complaints about the prices and perceived lack of quality.
See some reactions below:
@Sanenene said:
"Ntandokazi uzowathola mahhala. "
@bare.ps_ posted:
"Hayi Foschini, y’all are overdoing it manje. "
@KaytwoK wrote:
"My mom who's a teacher must not see these. "
@MbaliCele mentioned:
"Teachers and nurses will buy. The first one with curls. "
@NicRamz stated:
"Unpopular opinion most SA wigs look like this. It’s just there isn’t an influencer face attached to it, filters and good lighting. "
@misnexttothestars_0 commented:
"I’m patiently waiting for wigs to be sold at Mr Price for R500."
@keasvidsfoodoutings shared:
"This Foschini is at the Rustenburg Mall. Every time when I pass by the shop I cry a river because of R3k for those skroplaps. "
