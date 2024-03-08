Musa Mseleku faced backlash on social media for allegedly showing favouritism towards his son Mpumelelo Mseleku's children over his daughter Sne's children

Critics accused him of being ashamed of Sne and mistreating her, sparking a heated debate online

Mseleku defended himself, stating that the issue with Sne predates her having children and highlighting her past actions and behaviour as reasons for his disappointment

Musa Mseleku found his name trending on social media following the latest episode of uThando Nesthembu. The star was called out for favouritism after fans noticed he favours his son Mpumelelo Mseleku's children over his daughter Sne's.

Musa Mseleku has responded to the allegations that he loves Mpumelelo's children more than Sne's. Image: Provided

Source: Original

Musa Mseleku accused of favouritism

Social media users blasted businessman and reality TV star Musa Mseleku for allegedly treating his son and his children better than his daughter and her children.

A viewer with the handle @paballo_maseko called Mseleku out and accused him of being ashamed of his daughter. The comment read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Musa Mseleku is such a confusing man. He treats Mpumelelo’s girlfriends better than Sne. He gets happy to see them pregnant and making more grandkids but is ashamed of Sne having multiple kids. Being misogynistic towards your own daughters is just wild. #UthandoNesthembu."

Musa Mseleku reacts to the accusations against his

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Musa Mseleku poured cold water on the comments. The star said he is unfazed by the comments because he knows he has done everything to help his daughter. He said:

"I am not shocked and distracted by those allegations. A viewer who has been following uThando Nesithembu would know that Sne as a child had been given by me love throughout even when she disappointed me. Our issue doesn’t emanate from her having children it started way before that.

"Sne dropped out of school I tried to show a way she ran away. When she was pregnant I was disappointed but over time I reconciled with her as if that was not enough she left her child and went and stayed with her boyfriend. I was looking for her up and down. She left her children with no one I had to make some means to look after them up until my First wife intervened."

He also added that his wives MaCele and MaNgwabe should stop behaving like the viewers and say what is on the ground. Musa Mseleku believes that Sne should not be allowed to do as she pleases because she will give birth to more babies only to abandon them and leave him to foot the bills and take care of them.

"I am not angry with her children but I am with her behaviour. I said to Mpumelelo if you get a girl pregnant, you will have to take that girl because I don’t want us to have a problem where you in pregnant girls and you leave them. I guess to your viewers that might have gone past their ears and it does not apply to Sne.

He added:

"Mpumelelo is younger than Sne but she makes some effort to look after his babies. Mpumelelo has never disappeared from home and I had to look for him everywhere. SNE does not use money to look after her children but uses it to galavant. I am so disappointed in MaCele and MaNgwabe for being short-minded they behave like viewers who don’t have a full understanding that sometimes Sne will go for months not being at home."

Musa Mseleku’s son Mpumelelo steers his own modern polygamy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sbindi uyabulala, Sbindi uyaphilisa. Polygamist Musa Mseleku's son is following in his father's footsteps.

The 22-year-old polygamist, Mpumelelo Mseleku, told TshisaLIVE that he shared some juices on his family reality show Izingane Zes'thembu.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News