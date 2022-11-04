Musa Mseleku has irritated uThando Nes'Thembu viewers after his daughter Sne revealed her third pregnancy

Viewers of the Mzansi Magic hit show said Musa has not been a good father to Sne since her first pregnancy

They took to Twitter to condemn the polygamist, but some defended Musa, citing cultural reasons for his behaviour

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Musa Mseleku and his daughter, Sne Mseleku's, father and daughter relationship is once again a trending topic online following her third pregnancy confirmation. Image: @snemseleku76 and @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nes'Thembu is trending again after another explosive episode.

Sne Mseleku, Musa Mseleku's daughter, sparked debate among viewers and the Mselekus after she revealed she is expecting her third child.

Viewers of the hit Mzansi Magic reality show did not simply look at the issue and blame Sne; instead, they called Musa Mseleku out.

A tweep with the handle @luciaralepobe took to Twitter immediately after the latest episode aired. She claimed that Sne has been completely alienated from the Mselekus since she had her first child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Luciara added that it is extremely patriarchal of Musa to celebrate his son Mpumelelo for having a child unmarried while also punishing Sne severely for doing the same.

"Sne got pregnant at a young age and Musa alienated her and her child, Mpumelelo has a whole baby and concessions are gently being made for him and even planning a party for said "out of wedlock baby" One thing about the patriarchy it is gon' patriarch."

@luciaralepobe shared the following opinion on Twitter:

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers defend Musa Mseleku

@Ceetro_m said:

"You don’t understand culture then if you think it’s patriarchy. Sne is a girl child. When she makes babies, they are for the father's family. Mpumelelo is a boy child. His children are Mselekus and it’s unlike they don’t support Sne. They even took Thando fully."

@ThandoMali shared:

"Patriarchy mtase? u Sne u mithe ena 19 when she was supposed to be focusing on School. I'm sure akanaye no matric. Mpilo is in Varsity, no pregnancy. Abongwe is in Matric, no pregnancy, Mpumelelo passed his matric and I think plays for Swallows. So, sana ithin nto yakho?"

@SirMichaelEther replied:

"Sne has a whole house to herself. Enough to raise her kids yet she's pregnant again."

@simphiwe_khozaa also said:

"Mpumelelo is not financial dependant on his dad . It’s a whole different case with Sne."

Sne Mseleku pregnancy rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Sne Mseleku, the daughter of polygamist reality TV star Musa Mseleku, has sparked rumours that she is knocked up again.

Tweeps have been debating the possibility on the timeline after a netizen with the handle @MpruDie asked his followers the question.

Many people believe the third child may be of a different father because, last time they checked, she had broken up with the father of her two children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News