Musa Mseleku's daughter Sne Mseleku is rumoured to be pregnant, according to news outlets and Twitter users

Many Uthando Nes'thembu viewers believe Sne is the one who is fulfilling his father's wish of having 20 children.

Some even claimed that Sne is who Mseleku wants his four wives to be because she is constantly giving birth

Musa Mseleku's daughter, Sne, is rumoured to be pregnant with her third child. Image: Mzansi Magic

Source: Facebook

Sne Mseleku, the daughter of polygamist reality TV star Musa Mseleku, has sparked rumours that she is knocked up again.

Tweeps have been debating the possibility on the timeline after a netizen with the handle @MpruDie asked his followers the question.

"Aw uSne waMseleku umithi futhi?"

@MprueDie shared the following trending tweet:

Uthando Nes'thembu viewers share their views on Sne's possible third pregnancy

Many people believe the third child may be of a different father because, last time they checked, she had broken up with the father of her two children.

Some internet users believe Sne is the one who is actually carrying out her father's wish of having 20 children. According to ZAlebs, Tweeps even dubbed Sne the fifth wife Mseleku wishes he had. They wrote:

@PorscheNND said:

"Ngathi she'll give Mseleku the 20 kids he'll like to have."

@FortuneMagaela wrote:

"Sne is who Musa wishes his wives were "

@TshiovheShonis1 shared:

"Like father like daughter...we shouldn't be surprised"

@Anoh_ki26 posted:

"Tjo. Nguye unumber 5 mntkbw."

@Matholebula replied:

"She's the definition of being fruitful and multiply."

@Kabeezy29 commented:

"It could be a new dad since she broke up with her previous baby daddy."

@_dimphomotlhabe also said:

"Sne doesn’t care, hey "

@PoshTeedkay also wrote:

"She’s assisting her dad with his goals at this point."

@Anitta_Mnguni also shared:

"I was annoyed on behalf of MaCele."

@MbalzzMafu added:

"She’s so fertile."

