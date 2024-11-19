The police have confirmed receiving a note from the illegal miners trapped underground at the Stilfontein mine

In the note, zama zamas specifically requested antiretroviral therapy (ART) medication amid a weeks-long standoff

Due to starvation, over 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced between 18 October and 5 November and detained

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told Briefly News officials were sending food down using a rope and had received the note the same way

Police confirmed receiving a request for ARV treatment from illegal miners reportedly refusing to resurface from the sealed-off Stilfontein mine. Images: Athlenda Mathe/ SAPS

STILFONTEIN – Illegal miners have requested antiretroviral therapy (ART) drugs as the standoff at the Stilfontein mine in Klerksdorp, North-West, where thousands of illegal miners reportedly remain trapped, continues.

For weeks, about 4,000 zama zamas have refused to rise to the surface, fearing their imminent arrests amid Operation Vala Umgodi.

Zama zamas request ARV medication

In a development on 18 November, they communicated to officials through a scribbled note that they required the antiretroviral drugs.

These are taken for the management of HIV and AIDS in infected persons.

"Sicela ama ARVs, please. Abantu bayawadinga ngapha. Siyacela, bandla! (We're asking for ARVs. There are people who need them!)," read the note.

Responding to the request from the disused facility at a media briefing at Stilfontein police station, Deputy National Commissioner for Policing Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili noted an interim court order issued on 16 November.

"It requested that we must [provide] the necessary medication to ensure the safety of life," said the official.

"So, if the ARVs are one of them, we've indicated we'll do it in a coordinated manner. They [illegal miners] know where to go to [collect] them."

Briefly News reported that over 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced between 18 October and 5 November due to starvation and were arrested.

North-West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said immigration officials detained them pending a deportation order.

"Though [the] charges against them were withdrawn, they were detained by immigration officials, pending a deportation order," said Mokgwabone.

He told Briefly News police were sending food down to the trapped persons using a rope and had received their note the same way.

"The court order, for which we expect a ruling today [19 November], stated there can be no [physical] contact with them, except for emergency personnel, who are the only ones authorised to enter the shaft.

"On the issue of the medication, working with the health officials and other departments, delivering it will be done in a coordinated way.

"Remember, ARVs can also be used for medicinal purposes, i.e., mixed in with other substances, turning them into [recreational] drugs."

On Thursday, 14 November, police recovered a decomposed body sent from underground, while three people resurfaced alive on the same day.

"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death," national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Briefly News.

Two days later, the Gauteng High Court ordered that law enforcement unblock a shaft so the trapped zama zamas could resurface.

Three more miners were also reported to have risen the same day.

The hearing for the application brought by the Society for the Protection of our Constitution (SPOC) on 14 November is expected to be finalised today.

Ntshavheni explains controversial remark

In a recent development, Briefly News reported that it is safe to assume that Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has had her fill of the criticism.

Barely two days after the politician posted a viral clip of heavily armed men having a good time underground, she furthered her stance on the matter of illegal miners expressed on 13 November.

