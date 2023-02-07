How to download the medical form for PDP and more (2023)

Before any driver is allowed on South African roads, they must meet certain conditions, failure to which their existence on the road poses a fatal threat to other road users. Apart from being 18 years or older and holding a valid driving license, a professional driver should be medically fit, which is why getting the medical form for PDP is crucial.

According to the WHO, road-related injuries are among the leading causes of unnatural deaths globally. The South African government, through the Department of Transport, initiated the National Road Safety Strategy (2016 to 2030) to ensure road deaths are reduced by 50% by 2030. In early 2022, the RTMC also proposed the reduction of the speed limit on urban roads by 10km/h to curb traffic fatalities.

What is a PDP medical form?

A professional driving permit (PDP or PrDP) medical form is a crucial document for professional drivers in South Africa. It indicates that a person is medically fit to professionally drive heavy vehicles and can behind the wheel for long hours. Neurological conditions or degenerative ailments that affect a person's judgement automatically disqualify someone from getting a driving permit.

PDP medical form download

The medical form for PDP can be downloaded from the NaTIS forms download portal or other download websites, including pdffiller. You will then visit a medical centre where a qualified doctor will conduct several PDP medical tests and fill in the form accordingly.

PDP application

After finishing the medical tests, you should head to the nearest Driving License Testing Centre (DLTC) to complete the PDP application. You will be given the application for driving permit form (PD1), which you have to fill in. You may also have complete the notification of change of address or particulars of person or organization (NCP) form.

Ensure you have the following when going to the DLTC:

Valid South African ID, passport, or driving license card

Four identical black and white passport photos

Proof of postal and residential address

Have a valid driving license with the same vehicle code for which you are applying for the PDP

Training certificate for the category D license

PDP medical certificate, which should not be older than two months.

At the DLTC, you will be required to pay the stipulated fee to the following bank account:

Bank: ABSA

ABSA Account name: Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd

Ideco AFISwitch (Pty) Ltd Branch: Business Banking Johannesburg North

Business Banking Johannesburg North Account type: Cheque account

Cheque account Account number: 4074078548

4074078548 Branch code: 630256

630256 Reference: Applicant's ID number

After payment, you will be asked to go to the nearest police station to request a conviction report. Alternatively, your face can be photographed and the picture sent to the station. Note that only Gauteng and Eastern Cape PrDP applications can be booked online.

Disqualifying medical conditions for SA drivers

The following medical conditions disqualify you from obtaining a learner's or driving license in South Africa:

Uncontrolled epilepsy

Sudden attacks of disabling giddiness or fainting due to hypertension or other causes

Mental ailments that require detention, supervision, control, and treatment as stipulated in the Mental Health Act of 1973

Any medical condition causing muscular incoordination

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

Defective vision according to the Snellem rating of minimum visual acuity and minimum visual field.

Note: Persons living with disabilities have to get a learner's test and then find a driving school with adapted vehicles to earn a driving permit. Licensed drivers who become disabled should also go for the driving test for the adapted automobile.

Other qualifications for PDP

Apart from medical tests, these qualifications are crucial to obtain a professional driving permit:

You should not have a criminal record of driving under the influence of narcotic drugs, intoxicating liquor, or a drug with hallucinating effects in the last five years.

You should not have a record of committing an offence in which violence was an element.

Your driving license should never have been suspended or revoked.

You should never have been convicted of a criminal offence or paid an admission of guilt fine in the last five years.

Getting the medical certificate for PDP is an easy but essential process for every professional driver in South Africa. Remember that the permit is not transferable, and another person can only drive your automobile if they have a valid PDP for the appropriate vehicle category. Ensure you follow the right procedures to make South African roads safe!

