- Beyoncé took a moment to show tennis star Serena Williams some much-needed love and support on social media

- Hearing about Serna’s devastating accident on the court that took her out of the Wimbledon tournament, Beyoncé wished Serena a speedy recovery

- Fans loved that Beyoncé took time to wish Serena well, and took to the comment section to show their support too

Beyoncé has taken to social media to show her support to a fellow Queen, Serena Williams. Women supporting women is what it is about.

Taking to social media after hearing about Serena’s heart-breaking accident, Queen Bey extended her love and support, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Beyoncé took a moment to send some healing vibes to Serena Williams after she hurt her left on the court. Image" @beyoncé and @serenawilliams.

Source: Instagram

Serena was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and had her left leg examined. Williams' injury saw her leave the game and the tennis icon's dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title crashed.

Beyoncé understands what it feels like to have your place fall, however, she knows that queens always rise!

Queen Beyoncé shows Serena love and support during her recovery

“We salute you Serena Williams! You are a leader on and off the tennis court. My thoughts and prayers are with you for a full, smooth and successful recovery.@serenawilliams #BeyGOOD, ” queen Bey wrote.

Fans extend their well wishes, loving Beyoncé’s vibe

A few fans took to the comment section of Beyoncé’s post to wish Serena well and to commend Bey on her thoughtful post.

@LorettaLaRue916 showed her support:

“I’m praying all is well!”

@comingIVu commented:

“Love my two favs!!!!”

Serena Williams expresses her anger at being undervalued and paid because of race

Serena previously said she is an "undervalued" and "underpaid" black woman, Briefly News reported.

Williams has been a star tennis player for over two decades and has never been afraid to speak out. The 39-year-old said she loves being a voice for millions, helping women and standing up for people.

Being in the position that she is, Williams believes previously disadvantaged people do have a voice.

The mother-of-one has never been a person that did not like who she is and what she looks like. Serena likes how she looks and loves representing women of a darker skin tone.

In a cover interview with British Vogue, Williams said she wants to "change the narrative" regarding women not being taught or even being expected to be leaders.

Marie Claire reported that Williams said that black people now have a voice and thanked technology for the ability to see things that have been hidden before.

Source: Briefly.co.za