Teary Eyed Serena Williams Withdraws From Wimbledon After Leg Injury

Serena Williams has made the decision to withdraw from the Wimbledon tournament after she suffered a leg injury that's preventing her from playing

Heading to social media, the tennis star said that her early exit was heartbreaking and that she was grateful for the support from her fans

Williams injured her leg after slipping and falling on it while playing a match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in London

Serena Williams will not be adding another Wimbledon trophy to her collection this year. The star tennis player announced that she has withdrawn from the competition after suffering an injury to her right leg.

Serena Williams has withdrawn from Wimbledon. Image: @SerenaWilliams

Source: Instagram

Serena says a sad goodbye to the Wimbledon championships

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful.

"Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me," she wrote in a sad Instagram post.

melody said:

"You are an icon. We love you!"

Fencer said:

"Rest up, legend."

allymaki said:

"Love you so much."

Serena Williams gives Naomi Osaka virtual hugs after retiring from the French Open

Briefly News also reported that Serena Williams has shared her touching reaction to the news of world #2 Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open. The 39-year old tennis champ says she only learnt of Osaka's withdrawal after defeating Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets in the first-round match.

"Honestly I just found out before I walked into the press conference, so that's the extent of it right now for me," said Williams, who is pursuing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in Paris.

"The only thing I feel is that I feel for Naomi. I feel like I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it's like. I've been in those positions.

Source: Briefly.co.za