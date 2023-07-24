Nasty C Shares Ultrasound Pic and Sammie Heavens With Her Baby Bump, SA Congratulates Him: “Happy for You”
- Rapper Nasty C is an expectant dad and could not be more excited about his baby's arrival
- The international award-winner shared an ultrasound snap and then shared an image of his baby mama Sammie Heavens
- Nasty C and Sammie Heavens have been together since their high school days and are now solidifying their growing love
Congratulations once again to one of Mzansi's most celebrated couples, Nasty C and Sammie Heavens.
Nasty C and his high school sweetheart Sammie Heavens are pregnant with their first child
The couple shared on their respective social media pages that they are expecting their first child together.
The high school sweethearts melted the hearts of many when they made the announcement.
Just recently, Nasty C shared a picture from the ultrasound and also shared another image of Sammie caressing her baby bump.
Netizens are extremely happy for the couple, share congratulatory messages
Taking to his comments section, many of his fans and celebrity friends congratulated him.
@_beniie said:
"I’m so happy for you husbae."
@unclewaffles_ reacted:
"Omgggg."
@nadianakai said:
"Congratulations!!!!"
@refilwemodiselle said:
"May God continue to cover your tribe. Congrats to you & @sammieheavens."
@djsbulive said:
"Congratulations To you and yours. Such great news. God speed."
@tafire_deli said:
"Daddy Jun!! Congrats Fam."
@mmaponyane said:
"Blessings. Congratulations."
@mikhale_jones said:
"@sammieheavens you are looking GORGEOUS."
@aphiwe.brown said:
"This man is lucky asf."
@olwethushezi_ said:
"Junior getting his own Junior ughhhhhh."
Nasty C confirms he is about to be a dad during a performance
Following Sammie Heavens' Instagram pic, Nasty C announced that he is going to be a dad during his freestyle performance on Fire In The Booth show.
"And bae’s still preggers, but soon as that’s done we back on tour getting f****d up."
The rapper is also gearing up to go on tour.
Sammie Heavens announces her pregnancy in a hilarious way
Briefly News reported that Sammie Heavens announced her pregnancy by sharing her test results.
She also showed her baby bump while it was still in its early stages.
Her post was captioned with the word: "Beginning."
