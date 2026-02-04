A man impressed event-goers at the Sun City Convention Centre with a dance performance inspired by Murdah Bongz

A video of the performance quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread praise for his confidence, rhythm, and stage presence

Social media users flooded the comments with reactions, applauding the dancer and celebrating the growing influence of viral dance culture in Mzansi

A man captured the attention of event-goers at the Sun City Convention Centre with an impressive display of dance inspired by popular moves associated with South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz.

A man showcased slick dance moves inspired by South African DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz. Image: kganelomatsane

Source: TikTok

The performance, which quickly went viral online, showcased his killer moves and left the crowd both amused and amazed.

In a video shared on social media by TikTok user @kganelomatsane on 29 January 2026, the dancer could be seen performing confidently in front of the audience, executing intricate steps with precision and flair. His routine, inspired by Murdah Bongz, drew cheers, applause, and laughter from those watching. Many viewers took to the comments section to express how impressed they were by his skills.

The Sun City Convention Centre, known for hosting entertainment and cultural events, provided the perfect backdrop for the energetic performance. The venue’s lively atmosphere and enthusiastic crowd amplified the excitement, making the moment even more memorable for attendees.

Social media users were quick to share the clip, praising the man for his creativity, rhythm, and stage presence. Some commenters suggested that his performance deserved to be part of a larger showcase or dance competition. Others expressed delight at seeing someone embody the moves of Murdah Bongz with such style and confidence.

The performance highlights the growing influence of viral dance trends and the way they bring people together through entertainment. The video of the TikTok user @kganelomatsane served as an example of how local talent can capture the attention of both in-person and online, proving that a single performance can inspire and amuse audiences far beyond the event itself.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man’s slick dance moves

South Africans flooded the comments section to rave over the man’s moves, while some shared their thoughts, saying:

Prosper said:

"Looks easy until you stand up and try it 🤔."

Queen A cracked a joke, saying:

"DJ Zinhle has options mos 😁🥰🥰."

Yaya_Nongauza wrote:

"Face, fit, hair, dance moves, never smiled so much on a stranger’s video😊 Thank you for making day.🤏🏽🤏🏽🫶🏽."

Sibo Khumalo stated:

"Can't decide if I like him or his dance moves 😏😍."

Mel-D expressed:

"Morda must be scared🥰here's 💯competition 💃💃💃."

Nunu commented:

"This guy is confusing me, he looks serious like a professor maar yey he can Jika majika🤣."

A man showed off dance moves that mirrored the iconic style of South African DJ Murdah Bongz. Image: @kganelomatsane

Source: TikTok

More Briefly News dance articles

Source: Briefly News