Two men were performing on a stage at an event, and they were doing an amapiano routine

The men were nailing their dance moves, and the video of their show made it to the internet

The amapiano performers gave it their all, but they got a questionable reaction from the audience

Two men were dancing to an Amapiano hit on stage. Their performance made rounds on the internet because of how the spectators received them on stage.

The men were doing the most, and they were playing a popular amapiano song. The energetic performance the men gave was posted on 16 February 2026, and received attention on social media.

In a video posted on TikTok by @leoshma were desperately dancing to Amapiano. They were trying to get the audience to cheer for them as they danced to a hit Amapiano song Tobetsa 3.0 by Myztro. Despite their efforts, everyone watching them was very quiet, even when they did the 20th part of the amapiano Dance. Watch the awkward performance below:

South Africa jokes about performance

Despite the catchy rhythm, many were disappointed by the crowd’s refusal to pay the men any attention. Viewers were truly amazed that the audience did not enjoy the song, especially since it is a major hit. Tobetsa is one of the latest Amapiano hits in South Africa. The Mzansi music genre has become an international sensation, even capturing the attention of global celebrities. Briefly News reported that Chris Brown was seen dancing to the Amapiano hit.

While the live crowd stayed still, some online users were raving that the young men danced incredibly well, praising their energy and skill. Read the people's hilarious comments below:

JAMES🌟 could feel the performance was a mess:

"At this point I'd stop dancing and leave😭"

Satché🇿🇦 wondered about why the crowd hated the show;

"Is the performance age appropriate for the audience? I would stop dancing right away 😁"

b❤️ was amused by how they sounded while doing the moves:

"Me hearing your guy's footsteps finishes me more😭"

MPHOZA ❤️❤️ blamed whoever booked the performance for them:

"Before confirming the booking, check the crowd, venue, age and how popular are you there, your managers job."

Celimpilo_cele ✨🙂‍↔️ asked if the men felt like they did the most:

"Nina how do you feel about your performance? nenze kahle?"

Ntando Buthelezi.🎀 imagined how she'd react to the unhappy crowd:

"I would leave the stage vele phela😂"

KoenathatoThato thought the audience was sick of the song:

"I think it's the song 😭😭😭"

anthon6.5 joked about the men's dancing:

"Bank balance patiently waiting for the payment to give a proper reaction (SMSs,fees, debit orders) the full buzzz😅"

