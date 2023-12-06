A girl celebrated finishing primary school, and she made sure it would be a memorable occasion

The young student celebrated making progress by going to a special formal dance event at school

Seeing the TikTok video of the young girl on her special day was heartwarming, and many showered her with compliments

A young child celebrated finishing the first part of school. The grade 7 student was dressed to the nines for a school dance.

A TikTok video shows a girl at a grade 7 farewell in a TikTok video, and many were in awe. Image: TikTok / @phumiiii_m /Getty Images / Jupiterimages

The video of the young girl got over 18 000 likes. People commented on the girl's formal dress.

Grade 7 farewell look goes TikTok viral

A young girl in grade seven, in a video by @phumiiii_m, wore a gorgeous formal dress to her grade 7 farewell. Watch the clip below to see her walk the red carpet:

SA impressed by grade 7 student

Many people commented on the video, amazed that the grade 7 farewell was a whole event. Peeps compared it to a matric dance.

thina said:

"Grade 7 farewell is now matric dance, while matric dance has become a wedding."

PRISCILLA commented:

"Our grade 7 farewell was at Gold Reef ... and it was us kids being kids... wish today's generation can stop and just enjoy being kids ... anyways."

scarlet added:

"My grade 7 farewell was a braai."

i was here exclaimed:

"Our grade 7 farewell was at Pick 'n Pay."

Mosa said:

"Grade 7 farewell is a thing? like, a thing thing?? like this? like matric?"

MTHIYANE2019 gushed:

"Wamuhle babes."

mephomuhle added:

"Wenze sure nge phone yakhe. ubemuhle bakithi."

itsspatience51 was blown away:

"Wamuhle u girlazi phathe kahle."

