Student Shows Up to Grade 7 Farewell in TikTok Video Mzansi Amazed by Extravagant Display
- A girl celebrated finishing primary school, and she made sure it would be a memorable occasion
- The young student celebrated making progress by going to a special formal dance event at school
- Seeing the TikTok video of the young girl on her special day was heartwarming, and many showered her with compliments
A young child celebrated finishing the first part of school. The grade 7 student was dressed to the nines for a school dance.
The video of the young girl got over 18 000 likes. People commented on the girl's formal dress.
Grade 7 farewell look goes TikTok viral
A young girl in grade seven, in a video by @phumiiii_m, wore a gorgeous formal dress to her grade 7 farewell. Watch the clip below to see her walk the red carpet:
Durban matriculants celebrate end of 2023 exams in TikTok video with dance, SA wishes them bright future
SA impressed by grade 7 student
Many people commented on the video, amazed that the grade 7 farewell was a whole event. Peeps compared it to a matric dance.
thina said:
"Grade 7 farewell is now matric dance, while matric dance has become a wedding."
PRISCILLA commented:
"Our grade 7 farewell was at Gold Reef ... and it was us kids being kids... wish today's generation can stop and just enjoy being kids ... anyways."
scarlet added:
"My grade 7 farewell was a braai."
i was here exclaimed:
"Our grade 7 farewell was at Pick 'n Pay."
Mosa said:
"Grade 7 farewell is a thing? like, a thing thing?? like this? like matric?"
MTHIYANE2019 gushed:
"Wamuhle babes."
mephomuhle added:
"Wenze sure nge phone yakhe. ubemuhle bakithi."
itsspatience51 was blown away:
"Wamuhle u girlazi phathe kahle."
Girl's grade 7 farewell amazes Mzansi
Many people could not believe how a grade 7 student stepped out. The young kid looked amazing as he headed to her final dance.
Grade 7 girl's dress for farewell impresses SA
Briefly News previously reported that a young girl in grade 7 went viral over her outfit for her last dance in primary school. The kid picked a long flowing dress that made an impact.
Online users were amazed by how stylish she looked. The beautiful girl received thousands of likes on social media.
A girl in grade 7 looked terrific for her final dance before high school. In the video, she wore a gorgeous gown that took people's breath away.
