No Chill: Man Shuts Down Woman Who Overheard Convo at Airport About Bae Cheating

After a Twitter user went viral for calling out a man who allegedly confessed to cheating on his wife at an airport, Mzansi has been responding in various ways

One netizen, @staxx__01, savagely told her to mind her own business by concerning herself with the infidelity in her own relationship

His response had Mzansi absolutely shook and in disbelief and taught many to rather keep information to themselves

Things keep getting wilder and wilder in the Twittersphere. This time @staxx__01 called out @I_Kimberraxie (Lerato) who claimed to have heard a man confessing to cheating on his wife while at an airport.

@staxx__01 savagely quote tweeted Lerato's post about the airport debacle, telling her to worry about the infidelity in her own relationship. Eish, that one must've hurt.

Saffas rushed to @staxx__01's replies section in disbelief at the pure bluntness of his response to the situation.

A man has shut down a social media user who allegedly overheard a husband confessing to cheating on his wife. Image: @I_Kimberraxie and @staxx_01

Source: Twitter

The quote tweet is slowly catching up to the viral post shared by Lerato, gaining over 3 000 likes in less than a day.

Mzansi responds to the pure savagery

@TokolloZA asked:

"How do you guys know so much about each other like ey?? Like what?"

@itsdaannyy believes:

"Maybe we all need to go outside and touch some grass or something 'cause this ain't it."

@McColzo shared:

"The level of hearsay and uncertainty here. People must protect their peace and pick their fights well."

@AintNoRoleModel tweeted:

"Nahh that's it, I'm done with Twitter. I'm deleting my account."

@BabesWesfaca replied with:

"Let me finish my drink and go to bed."

@Slenda__ added:

"Please add me on Facebook. This place is not nice."

Woman overhears airport convo of man cheating on his wife, shares it online

Earlier, Briefly News reported on the start of the situation. @I_Kimberraxie (Lerato) took to Twitter after she witnessed a man talking about his marital issues with a female colleague and confessing to going out with another woman.

From his name and clothes down to the flight he was on, Lerato surely did come through. She explained that she saw a man named Siya taking a flight from OR Tambo to Durban, wearing a pink blazer and reading glasses.

Siya started telling his colleague that he met up with a lady at groove before exchanging numbers with her and having a meal. She added:

"Ooh and another small detail I forgot to mention is the airline he was on was FlySafair flight FA286."

Source: Briefly.co.za