Zakes Bantwini gave fans a taste of his unreleased track Osama and it sent him trending on social media

Dropping the teaser during a live stream, Zakes made it known that he is back and he’s bringing the heat

Fans have been discussing the lit track on social media ever since and they just cannot wait for its release

South African musician Zakes Bantwini has gained respect with his new lit track, Osama. The people are ready for what Zakes is serving.

Musician Zakes Bantwini has been living on the Twitter trends list since he dropped his Kunye playlist, giving SA a taste of his unreleased hit song 'Osama'. Image: @zakesbantwini.

The track has not yet been released, but the teaser was enough to send him trending, reported TimesLIVE. Zakes gave fans a taste of his new track and they are now hungry! Zakes has been trending on social media ever since and we are sure this is going to be a hit.

Zakes did a live stream show on 19 August with Thandi Draai and Darque, where he previewed his new song.

Some fans have called this Zakes “comeback song” and they are glad he has returned to the scene with such a banger. Social media has been going gaga over it.

@sabza1_za commented:

“Zakes Bantwini usenzani kodwa in middle of pandemic. This song is so spiritual, song of the year, Osama.”

@Sibalukhulu41 is living for Zake’s vibe:

“Is it safe to say Zakes Bantwini save afro house music with Osama.”

@TseBando posted:

@AbutiMotlamedi praised Zakes:

Zakes Bantwini prays for our beloved country

Zakes Bantwini has decided to turn to God to help South Africa through the problems she is currently experiencing, reported Briefly News.

The country is in the middle of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and many are losing their jobs as the economy takes another knock. The music producer took to social media to share his prayer:

“God please help us in South Africa.”

Unfortunately, many social media users have become jaded by their circumstances and did not believe that any divine intervention was coming.

@nne_ruma said:

“We can pray all you want but some things need you to stop kneeling and act. Prayers did not remove the apartheid government but self-sacrifice for the greater good. We are called to do the same with this government...”

@mosathla said:

“God gave us wisdom, the only way to help South Africa is to remove @MYANC from power.”

@socrates1818 said:

“God has turned his back on us.”

