US DJ Diplo Drops Zakes Bantwini's 'Osama' at a Lit Party: "Song of the Decade"

Popular American DJ Diplo played Zakes Bantwini's banger Osama at one of the parties in the US recently

Zakes Bantwini took to social media to give a shout-out to Diplo for dropping the epic tune during his set

Social media users have shared that the popular track by Bantwini is one of the contenders for song of the year in Mzansi

US DJ Diplo has showed love to Zakes Bantwini's song, Osama. The popular American musician played the track at a happening party recently.

US DJ Diplo played Zakes Bantwini 'Osama' at a lit party. Image: @diplo, @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

The Mzansi music producer took to social media to appreciated the DJ for spinning the track to the world. Taking to Instagram a few days back, Zakes shared a video of the lit party where Diplo dropped the track.

The party-goers seemed to be enjoying the Mzansi-produced dance tune as they sang and danced to it. According to TshisaLIVE, Nandi Madida's boo captioned the clip:

"Thank you @diplo for showing love."

Zakes' fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on his post. Most of them said the song is a banger. Check out some of their reactions below:

lisa_mampa said:

"Song of the decade."

kwame_yiadom wrote:

"This is awesome."

mathibelanelly said:

"This song is so uplifting."

leesa34 wrote:

"When God is showing off. Beautiful track."

spaceboy.444x added:

"Love this song @zakesbantwini. Every weekend I go party and they always playing it. It’s the song of the year 2021. Just wanna cry it out because it's the best."

Zakes Bantwini drops lyrics video to 'Osama'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini has finally released the lyrics to his smash hit, Osama. The song became an instant hit when the music producer played it at Kunye a few weeks back. He even had to push the release date forward because his fans from across the globe couldn't wait for him to drop it on the date he had set.

After dropping the song, the star's fans had been asking him to share the lyrics to the song. At most grooves, people used to make up their own lyrics and sing along with his. He has finally saved those who mumbled through the banger.

Taking to Instagram, Zakes dropped a lyrics video and his excited fans got more confused because they just don't understand the language he sings. According to TshisaLIVE, the DJ explained that the lyrics are in glossolalia, "speaking in tongues".

