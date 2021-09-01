Zakes Bantwini Fast Tracks ‘Osama’, the World Wants It Now

South African media personality and music producer, Zakes Bantwini, has heard the pleas of the people

The talented muso will not be releasing Osama a whole week sooner than what was initially announced

The earlier date is due to the mounting pressure from fans for Zakes to drop the highly-anticipated track

The world is calling for Osama and Zakes Bantwini has answered. Feeling the pressure from his fans to release the song Osama, Zakes has changed the dates for the song release.

Osama won the hearts of Mzansi and the world after Zakes did a live streamed show on August 19.

The official release date for the song was initially September 17 but fans literally begged the music producer to make it sooner, TshisaLive reported.

Honouring the calls, Zakes took to social media and announced that his music will be released on September 10.

The track caused a bit of controversy when it first came out as Black Coffee shared some shady thoughts about it.

Black Coffee throws shade at Zakes Bantwini’s new song

Briefly News reported that Black Coffee was roasted by Mzansi social media users recently when he threw some shade at Zakes Bantwini’s new song called Osama.

After many raved about how incredible the song was, Black Coffee also chipped in and said it was great.

He then added that he would not be jamming to it because he preferred the original version. ZAlebs reported that when he was questioned about his statement, Coffee posted a video of the original song.

His post, however did not go down well with social media users and many felt that the musician was jealous of the attention Zakes was getting:

One particularly unimpressed user named @phethani4 said:

“Black Coffee must leave us alone.. He decided to make music for Europeans, let Zakes Bantwini take over. He is not the alpha and omega of house music in the country. To paraphrase the late president Mugabe let coffee keep his Ibiza we will keep our kunye, house 22 etc. Hands off!”

Many other Mzansi peeps shared the same sentiments.

