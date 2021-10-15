Takie Ndou has revealed that consistency in his music career led to the seven nominations he has bagged in this year's Crown Gospel Music Awards

The gospel singer shared that he told himself when he was starting out in the music industry that he doesn't want to be known as a one-hit wonder

The talented The Great Revival hitmaker shared that his prayers have finally been answered following the nominations

Takie Ndou has shared that being consistent has played a huge role in his music career. The gospel star bagged seven nominations in this year's Crown Gospel Music Awards and feels that his prayers have been answered.

Takie Ndou has bagged seven nominations. Image: @takie_ndou

Source: Instagram

The star shared that one of his main focuses when creating an album is making as many hits as possible. He shared that he told himself when he was staring out that he would never compromise on producing quality music.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE following his nominations, Takie said he never wanted to be known as a one-hit wonder. He said he has been consistent for the past 18 years.

Talking about his nominations, the star said he is quite humbled by the nods. He told the publication:

"I was kind of hoping for something like this so this is like a prayer that has been answered."

He said the nominations are the results of the hard work he put on The Great Revival album. Takie took to Instagram a few days ago to thank the organisers of the awards after bagging the nods.

Check out some of the reactions to his post below:

si_ya8419 said:

"My favourite artist. God bless you more!!! Ndaaa."

sbonilebonnie wrote:

"Congratulations my brother."

fridah_matshavha commented:

"Congratulations Takie, I will vote with no doubt."

iragichihebe said:

"Boss, we are voting."

thendodagada wrote:

"Congratulations Takie. We must bring it home this time."

pulengmarch added:

"Congratulations my brother, well deserved."

