DJ Tira Has a Message for Haters: “No One Can Dim Your Light”

DJ Tira has penned an inspiring message to himself and any of his followers who maybe have been in need of an encouraging thought today

The producer has received a bit of backlash on social media recently and has taken the moment to let his haters know that his light will keep shining

Many followers were uplifted by the celeb's caption as the comments filled with flame emojis; one person wrote: "Ishuuuuuuu"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Tira has had a lot to deal with in recent days, from social media trolls to feuds with reality stars. The musician hopped onto social media to address all of the noise around his name and wrote himself a message that served as an inspiration to his adoring fans too.

DJ Tira has penned himself and followers an encouraging message to deal with haters. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker was recently reported by Briefly News to have been on bad terms with Uthado Nesthembu star Mangwabe over booking the famous Makhadzi.

Following all of the headlines he has been making, Tira took to Instagram to let his haters know that it's going to take so much more than their words to bring him down.

His message to himself read:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I'm going to keep on going just to show the next generation it's possible. Never listen to the noise, focus on your journey and rock them like the rockstar that you are. No one can dim your light. Pray and f#&@ ishhh up! Makoya Bearings."

@gugu.khati was taken by the celeb's post and commented:

"Ishuuuuuuu"

While the rest of his followers simply let flame emoji's speak for them.

DJ Tira's fans show support after haters question his contribution to SA music

Briefly News reported DJ Tira's fans have taken to social media to support their fave. The star trended on Tuesday, 12 October after some people questioned his contribution to the Mzansi music industry.

The heated debate between Tira's stans and his haters started after a tweep compared him to Black Coffee, Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. The peep asked his followers to delete one out of the four popular DJs.

Most peeps shared that they would delete Makoya Bearings but his fans came to his defence. They took to Twitter and praised Malume for his contribution in the industry, according to TshisaLIVE.

He has been in the game for 21 years and has opened doors for stars such as Big Nuz, Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo and Dladla Mshunqisi, among others.

Check out some of the comments from his fans who defended him from his naysayers below:

@tnash_truce said:

"DJ Tira gave us Big Nuz, Destruction Boys, and Durban's Finest. Fact Durban Rocks is still one of the biggest music festivals. He could be the king of Gqom."

@Kagiso_47 wrote:

"The disrespect DJ Tira is getting here... Tira is a LEGEND. Give him his flowers while he's still around."

Source: Briefly.co.za