Khuli Chana has taken to Twitter to congratulate Cassper Nyovest on a successful #FillUpMmabathoStadium show on December 3, 2022

The Tswa Daar hitmaker shared two videos of his lit stage and expressed gratitude to Cassper for hosting him

Online users praised Mufasa and pleaded with him to expand the iconic concept to other provinces and countries

Khuli Chana's incredible performance at #FillUpMmabathoStadium is still fresh in his mind.

Khuli Chana has given Cassper Nyovest his flowers while he can still smell them. Image: @casspernyovest and @khulichana01

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, the talented rapper shared two clips of his performance on the lit night. Khuli expressed gratitude to fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest for hosting him on the historic night.

Fans of Mufasa could be seen dancing and singing along to all of Khuli Chana's hit songs, including Mnatebawen, in the two videos.

Surprised by the response, the Tswa Daar hitmaker raved on Twitter:

"#FillUpMmabathoStadium was super special last week Mafikeng Thank you so much for the energy @casspernyovest Thank you for hosting us"

Several of Khuli's fans who attended #FillUpMmabathoStadium praised the musician for his impressive stage. In the comments, they wrote:

@tshepi_mosagale said:

"This was lit Don Khuli"

@Mankwe_R shared:

"This performance is the reason @PlayEnergyDrink took us to their stall. We were bananas ‍♂️"

@Bizzmatic101 added:

"Goosebumps"

Khuli's tweet came shortly after Mufasa took to Twitter to proclaim #FillUpMmabathoStadium as the best show he's ever done. Mufasa stated:

"That was the best show of my life! Wow!!! #FillUpMmabathoStadium"

Cass has done several Fill Ups, with #FillUpTheDome in 2015 being his most well-known.

After #FillUpMmabathoStadium, online users praised Mufasa's stage and how smoothly the event went in the comments section of Cass' most recent tweet. Netizens commented:

@maprinsanaa said:

"I'm very happy for you man..... Congratulations"

@LiraSab shared:

"Super glad that it was lit. Congrats and well done Cass. Re motlotlo ka wena."

@OfentseGabriel3 posted:

"Thank you so much for bringing it home Grootman God bless you and continue to keep you."

@Shai_LPS also said:

"Next year you must do it in different African countries."

@JayTde1stt wrote:

"We prayed and God answered "

@Magogo232 added:

"I am not really a fan Mr Phoolo but on behalf of Maftown peeps, we are really grateful. I wasn't at the show but trust me that just bringing Fillup here you did a lot."

