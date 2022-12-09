Cassper Nyovest has again spoiled himself with an iced-out neck piece following his successful #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert

The rapper took to his timeline to share snaps of his new neck piece and all his customised multi-million rand jewellery collection

Mzansi social media users praised Cassper for being the only artist who lives like a true rapper by buying blinging chains and lux vehicles

Cassper Nyovest is being praised for being the only hip-hop artist in Mzansi who lives like a true rapper. The Siyathandana hitmaker is all about the iced-out chains, blinging watches, fast lux cars and living like a king.

Cassper Nyovest showed off his new iced-out neck piece. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa blessed himself with a new customised neck piece following his successful #FillUpMmabathoStadium in Mafikeng. Taking to Twitter, the Amademoni rapper showed off the freezing cold neck piece. Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"New piece alert. Don Billiato."

TshisaLIVE reports that the musician-turned-businessman splurges on himself for his birthday during this time of the year.

Mzansi praises Cassper Nyovest for living like a true rapper

The rapper-turned-boxer's supporters took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and praised their fave after he shared pics of his jewellery collection.

@DarkSkinnyyy commented:

"You're so ice cold."

@Bells85M wrote:

"Profits of Mafikeng Stadium."

@yakbrandon said:

"You know your Diamonds my gee, those are definitely VVS."

@Okmalumdes commented:

"The only SA rapper that lives like a rapper."

@Skay_Da_Rapper said:

"Too much ice, we freezing out here, Nyovi."

@sekokopeCarter wrote:

"They look expensive yeerrrr."

@WilliamKgasi added:

"Will I be wrong to say that these chains are worth close to or over R10 million."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux whips

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is a big flex. The rapper took to social media to show off his posh whips while while holidaying in Cape Town.

The Siyathandana hitmaker posted snaps of himself posing next to his white Bentley and new white McLaren. He was at the Table Mountain in the Mother City when he took the pics.

The rapper-turned-businessman's post inspired many of his fans. Even celebs such as Somizi reacted to Don Billiato's post.

Source: Briefly News