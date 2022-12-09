A man's celebratory news of becoming a doctor had Mzansi peeps joining in on the amazing and inspiring news

@LalaMthokozisi shared a screenshot of his academic record as proof, alongside his impressive new badge

Folks showed the hard-working gent with compliments and congratulatory messages wishing him well in the future

South Africans were loving the news a man gave about him becoming a doctor, and unleashed waves of happy and supportive messages.

The accomplished man also posted his badge as further proof of his new title. Images: @LalaMthokozisi/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@LalaMthokozisi uploaded a snap of himself alongside a pic of his academic record showing each year he had been a doctor. The Twitter post was linked to another tweet he had initially shared a day before saying:

"It's a good day for a title change."

A long journey

One thing that should be noted is that it takes a long time to be a doctor. The academic record shows his years from 2019 onward but if you look closer, it shows that 2019 was his third year, meaning the man has been working hard since 2017 for the coveted title.

The congratulations kept pouring in for the man and his impressive accomplishment. Read the happy comments below:

@RealMohale said:

"Congratulations Wishing you nothing but the best man."

@Yeezy_Dizzle mentioned:

"We are happy for you Mthoko Well done."

@JoburgHobo commented:

"Congratulations fam! This is good and inspiring to see."

@kundizee posted:

"Izinja madoda! Amasuperstar Congratulations Dokotela Lala."

@Louis_TheSavage shared:

"Dr. Prof Lala... Congratulations man "

@mkittssohappy said:

"What's the difference between Mbchb nd mbbch."

@Simps_00 mentioned:

"Welcome to the field doc"

@Lloza_97 commented:

"E BMW bakumele mfana... Well done"

@Buhlephoko posted:

"Congrats brother man ✨"

@Soulty_sontz shared:

" Izinja ze game!"

