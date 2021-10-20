DJ Maphorisa has earned some big tom in Dubai and it seems he is pumping it all back into the country with some boujee purchases

A clip showed DJ Maphorisa balling shopping at the Prada store and the renowned jeweller, Cartier

Reposts claim DJ Maphorisa spent over R162k on one bracelet and R110k-plus on another

DJ Maphorisa is apparently living his best baller life in Dubai. Buying all the shiny things, our guy is dishing out the green.

If you work hard, you get to play hard and amapiano star DJ Maphorisa knows how to do that as he's seemingly been on a hot shopping spree while in Dubai.

Source: Instagram

Taking his people along with him on this lit adventure, DJ Maphorisa has been sharing clips and pics of all the fun stuff he's been up to. From buying designer gear at the Prada store to chilling himself down with some ice at the Cartier jewellery, our guy is living large.

TimesLIVE shared a clip showing off the bombs DJ Maphorisa has been dropping in Dubai. This big spender allegedly bought a Love Bracelet sporting four lush diamonds and costing over R161k, not to mention the Juste Un Clou bracelet worth about R110k.

Our guy could not have been lying when he said he is making money in Dubai because he clearly did not get that kind of money in Mzansi, yoh!

TimesLIVE shared:

DJ Maphorisa boasts about lit performance in Dubai, claims he is raking in some serious green

DJ Maphorisa set Dubai on fire recently when he finally got to perform at the 2020 Dubai Expo, which previously got postponed because of the global pandemic, reported Briefly News.

On the Facebook timeline on Sunday, Maphorisa made it known that he is making his mark on the globe. His gig in Dubai was all kinds of litty and Maphorisa now has the confidence to take over another country with his musical genius.

Maphorisa claims he is raking in the green in Dubai and that has certainly put a big smile on his face, reported TimesLIVE.

My guy, congratulations, you deserve it!

Maphorisa posted:

“Madumane ke star. First time performing as Madumane and it’s in Dubai and I’m getting serious money.”

Source: Briefly.co.za