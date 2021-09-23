Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest has seen the comments Costa Titch made alleging that he ruined hip hop

Cass wants the hip hop newcomer to explain his words in person, because he did not quite grasp what he was saying

Mzansi social media users weighed in with their thoughts on the beef that seems to be heating up

It’s getting lit as yet another rapper seems to have rubbed Cassper up the wrong way. Costa Titch annoyed Cassper after he made a few comments about Cassper’s return to hip hop.

Cassper Nyovest wants Costa Titch to explain himself.

Source: Instagram

Cassper has been hinting that he wishes to make a return to hip hop but not everyone is excited about it. Costa Titch recently took to social media to throw shade at Cass by saying:

“SA Hip Hop is uniting right now. If you jumped ship, stay there and let us fix what you broke. – respectfully.”

According to SAHipHopMag, Cassper saw the post and decided to hit back at Costa directly. He tweeted:

“Apparently Hip Hop don’t need Cassper Nyovest!!! They coming together and things are looking bright!!! Costa Ebile are yena he is fixing what I destroyed. Azange kea tsega yana mo lifeng. I’m back in SA and I can’t wait to run into him so he must explain in person…”

The rapper wants the young Costa to make the same comments to his face. Lol! Is another boxing match in the works?

Here are some reactions to his post:

@mthokozisi_sh said:

“What bores me is you once defended him nou waspita…”

@gcinocele said:

“But you failed to get Prince Kaybee, Aka, Zingah etc. why Costa? Ngoba umlungu.”

@mbokodo_l said:

“Costa fixing SA Hip Hop...standards are that low now?”

@rebelohile said:

“Ziyakhala manje I always wondered when will you address that chipmunk.”

Prince Kaybee outs Cassper for being cheap with boxing match contract

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee revealed the reason why the boxing match between himself and Cassper Nyovest has not happened.

According to Kaybee, Cassper offered him a measly R350 000 for it and that was simply too little.

Taking to social media, Prince Kaybee spilled all the tea.

He posted: “But Shotpan you offered a 350k contract, o buwas masepa, I make that anyway in a dry month. So if its for free lets meet NOW where you are but if you going to make profit out of it I want 2.5Million, I’m not scared of your fake wealth papa, put your money where your mouth is.”

He continued: “I didn’t wanna expose that lousy 350k but you kept on pushing me.”

Source: Briefly.co.za