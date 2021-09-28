Sjava, remembers late SA, rap legend ProKid, pens heartfelt, tribute

Sjava has remembered late Mzansi rap legend ProKid and praised the rapper for the way he wrote his lyrics

The Umama hitmaker shared that ProKid's lyrics told stories that were happening in South African townships

Sjava's followers agreed with their fave and shared that Pro was one of the best story tellers of his generation

Sjava took to social media recently to remember late rapper ProKid. The talented Mzansi hip-hop artist passed on in 2018.

He was one of the best rappers the country has ever produced. He dropped bangers such as Ungaphel'Umoya Son, Sekele, Soweto and Bhampa when he was still in his prime.

The Umama hitmaker was a fan of Pro's work. Sjava took to Twitter to pay homage to the late rap legend. He shared that Pro's pen game was "rare" as most of his lyrics were about the Mzansi lifestyle. According to SAHipHopMag, Sjava wrote:

"One thing I will forever appreciate ngo Pro Kid is that his Bars were Proudly Soweto and South African that’s very rare in SA Hip Hop."

Sjava's fans took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared their thoughts on his post. Check out some of the comments below:

@andilem49975417 said:

"Skuva and Zakwe are doing it. Kwesta used to do it. Flabba was amazing, Big Zulu, Zulu Boy we can go on and on but Pro will forever be the greatest rapper of all time."

@keloduma_ wrote:

"Touchline is following in his footsteps."

@mnisi_thokozane commented:

"The song 'Chin Up' from his Continua album is priceless, a lifelong mantra for me. Then you listen to how motivating his words are on Zakwe's Sebentin. Will always wonder if we appreciated this man enough."

@Ma_lines805 added:

"Pro wasn’t just flowing on beats to sound nice, the bars were there too and I can tell you this every verse left you speechless and wondering how he came up with that. 10 years late the stories he told are still relatable."

Sjava amongst most streamed artists in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava is among the most streamed artists in Mzansi over the past six years. The star took to social media recently to share his exciting news.

In celebration of Heritage Month, Apple Music released its list of artists who have been doing very well on the platform since it was launched in the country six years ago, according to reports.

Sjava's album Umqhele occupied the ninth spot in the Most Streamed SA Album of All Time category and he also bagged ninth position in the Most Streamed South African Artist of All Time list.

