Nomcebo Zikode will be in attendance at the 65th Grammm Awards on February 5th in Los Angeles

The singer is nominated for Best Global Performance for her hit song Bayethe with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman

Zikode recently opened up about what the nomination means to her as she prepares to walk the red carpet at the prestigious ceremony

Nomcebo Zikode is preparing for the Grammy Awards premiere in Los Angeles on February 5.

Nomcebo Zikode is ready to take the Grammy stage. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

The recording artist is nominated for Best Global Performance for her hit song collaboration Bayethe with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman.

In addition to the phenomenal success of her hit songs Jerusalema, ZAlebs reports that Zikode stated that the Grammy nomination has been life-changing. She stated:

“These past few years have been truly incredible. It feels so surreal that we’re now nominated at the premiere music awards show in the world and we are really in contention for a Grammy award."

"I’m so grateful to my team at IMG Africa and everyone that’s helped us get to this point over the years. It’s taken a lot of hard work and commitment to our craft for us to get here. The crazy part is we have so much else that we’ve got planned over the next year or so.”

In an interview with Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini, who is nominated alongside Nomcebo, also discussed what the Grammy means to him.

"The timing feels perfect. I’ve worked really hard my entire career and everything seems to be coming together right now."

Music lovers proud of Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini, and Wouter Kellerman's Grammy nomination

@OtunbaBrickz said:

"Just listened to Bayethe by Woyeter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode cos of the Grammy nom and Omo it's a banger! People are talented in this life!"

@hakimkelvin shared:

"Grammy nominations. Still, Burna flying the Afrobeats flag. Rocky Dawuni is in there even though we sleep on him back home. Happy for Nomcebo Zikode too (she still doesn’t get enough flowers)"

@Sifiso____ posted:

"Nomcebo zikode is a grammy nominee , hay Cebsie."

@dearkhomotjo replied:

"Nomcebo Zikode is now a Grammy-nominated artist ❤❤❤"

@TheeAzanian commented:

"I’m happy for Nomcebo and Zakes getting a Grammy nomination. The Grammy province does it again "

@ontie_ODM added:

"Zakes Bantwini is the Biggest Artist in the country right now. You cannot deny that he’s at the peak of his career. He’s reaching other levels manje. That Grammy Nomination just put him on a different level!!!"

Zakes Bantwini says the Grammy nomination is an affirmation that he’s 1 of the best musicians in the world

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini may become the next South African star to win a Grammy award after being nominated for the prestigious award alongside Jerusalema hitmaker Nomcebo Zikode and composer Wouter Kellerman.

The Osama hitmaker is nominated in the best global performance category for the hit single Bayethe featuring Nomcebo Zikode and Kellerman.

Speaking in an interview with TimesLIVE, Zakes Bantwini said to him, the Grammy nod is proof that his music is moving in the right direction. He also added that he feels that getting a Grammy award is the pinacle of success in an artist's career.

