Drake attended a Raptor’s basketball game on Tuesday night and cameras caught him with an unimpressed look on his face while he scrolled through his phone

Netizens started making jokes about the rapper as soon as the clip hit the internet, with many likening his uncut hair to his 2011 look that coincided with his vulnerable record, Take Care

Peeps and publications have since made memes using the Take Care original album cover and song lyrics, hilariously suggesting that fans can expect a second iteration of the project

It has been a rough few days for Drake, who has been the subject of thousands of gags since Rihanna’s baby bump pictures dropped. Earlier this week, peeps trolled that someone should check up on the rapper, now there’s the banter that he may go back to his sad boy ways.

Fans think Drake has been gearing up for a second instalment of 'Take Care' since learning about Rihanna's baby news. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images and Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It all started because the superstar was recorded with a sour look on his face while looking through his phone. Drake’s hair also mirrored his longer hairstyle that reminded many of his Take Care days.

Drake’s 2011 project is deemed one of his most emotional albums since it includes several songs about unrequited and lost love. Many people have assumed that the rapper is in a similar sad boy mood since learning about Rihanna’s pregnancy.

As a result, Take Care 2 has been trending since the video of Champagne Papi surfaced online. Take a look at some of the hilarious memes and tweets that netizens have been sharing for the past few hours.

@alimarie17 asked:

“Now that Rihanna’s pregnant are we getting Take Care 2?”

@misscocoaloco declared:

“Take Care 2 is about to have 3 tracks of just Drake sobbing!”

@theodntplay predicted:

“Aw, man. We’re getting Marvins House on Take Care 2”

@viewsbykayjay noted:

“Drake grew the take care fro back…that’s what he gets for trolling us with pregnant women on the album cover…we are getting Take Care 2”

Peeps poke fun at Drake after reports confirm that Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are about to have a baby

In more stories concerning Drake, Briefly News recently reported that Rihanna let the world know she’s going to be the most fly mama while taking a stroll with A$AP Rocky. Things became crazy as soon as the pictures hit the internet.

While several netizens went ahead and congratulated the pair on their blessing, others took the opportunity to get a laugh. Unfortunately, Rihanna’s former flame Drake was the subject of many jokes after the pregnancy news.

Tweeps shared savage reactions that ranged from false concern to straight-up trolling the best-selling rapper. One netizen even pointed out that Drake unfollowed the pair on social media after the news broke.

