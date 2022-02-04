AKA shared a tweet referring to a WhatsApp message he received from an unknown artist, claiming that he doesn’t owe it to anyone to uplift their careers because the game is hard

Mzansi netizens almost instantly condemned AKA’s perspective, citing his thought process as the reason that South African hip-hop is not as popular as it was

Several commenters also compared OG hip-hop artists to Amapiano and Gqom stars, adding that their contrasting approaches skyrocketed the newer genre’s success

AKA sparked the ‘SA hip-hop is dead’ debate once again after he brutally rejected a beatmaker asking for his help. The rapper shared a scathing remark on Twitter about not letting new artists ride off his career.

AKA and other Mzansi hip-hop OGs are being dragged for killing the genre with their exclusivity. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Mzansi tweeps were quick to call AKA to order after realising his unaccommodating stance, accusing him of being a gatekeeper. Then, the argument of him digging the grave for an almost deceased genre began.

Peeps suggested that Supa Mega’s refusal to uplift unknown artists is a common trend among SA hip-hop OG’s. They elaborated that this in the industry is what caused the downfall of the hip-hop culture in the country.

Mzansi music lovers also explained that Gqom and Amapiano do so well because the thriving artists are so willing to help. See some of the opinions that tweeps put forward during the heated debate below.

@JusLloydZA noted:

“This tweet is mad disappointing & quite honestly, goes to show why the SA hip hop industry has no progression. None of these old rap cats have a torch to handover, but are very quick to ride on new cats wave when they breakout/blowup.”

@MackbryanN suggested:

“Make the cake bigger so everyone can eat, the industry is big enough for everyone to have a slice. That's why SA hip hop despite having one the greatest runs ever fell off and now you do amapiano vocals.”

@CarterMakaz declared:

“The reason why SA hip hop is not making enough noise like amapiano: You guys don't really lift each other up.”

@KKreatives said:

“SA Hip Hop gatekeepers like AKA are the reason the game ain’t growing. Just because you had it hard, it doesn’t mean the next artist should have it hard. That’s why I’m rocking with the new wave, these cats tap in with each other & put the pride away.”

​​Haibo: AKA savagely responds to an unknown beatmaker, Mzansi appalled

Earlier, Briefly News reported that AKA's savage response to an unknown beatmaker left Mzansi shook. The unknown music producer was trying to get the rapper to listen to his beats but AKA decided to pull a smackdown move on him.

AKA took to social media and shared a screenshot of a stinging message he received from the fuming artist. The said artist even attended Supa Mega's birthday party but still, his fave ignored him.

Replying to the message, AKA shared that the upcoming beatmaker is dreaming if he thinks the rapper has time for listening to his music. He even went as far as telling the producer that 90% of the beats he gets on his inbox is trash, reports ZAlebs.

