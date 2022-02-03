Haibo: AKA Savagely Responds to an Unknown Beatmaker, Mzansi Appalled

AKA's vicious response to an unknown music producer trying to reach out to him for help got the whole of Mzansi going

The beatmaker, who even attended Supa Mega's birthday party, was only trying to get his fave to listen to his beats but the rapper mopped the floor with him

Reacting to AKA's response, peeps let the star know that he should have listened to the music and then offered constructive feedback to the unknown artist

AKA's savage response to an unknown beatmaker left Mzansi shook. The unknown music producer was trying to get the rapper to listen to his beats but AKA decided to pull a smackdown move on him.

AKA responded savagely to an unknown beatmaker who slid into his DMs.

Source: Instagram

AKA took to social media and shared a screenshot of a stinging message he received from the fuming artist. The said artist even attended Supa Mega's birthday party but still his fave ignored him.

Replying to the message, AKA shared that the upcoming beatmaker is dreaming if he thinks the rapper has time for listening to his music. He even went as far as telling the producer that 90% of the beats he gets on his inbox is trash, reports ZAlebs.

"You think you gone just text me and I’m just gonna put you on my back? You dreaming. Big time," added the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

Peeps took to AKA's comment section and slammed him for the way he reacted to the upcoming artist. Most peeps said he should have at least listened to the beats and then criticised him constructively.

tshepiletlali wrote:

"Listen to his beats bro. If you don't like them, give him some constructive criticism."

naid_rebel said:

"Never thought I'd be defending AKA but look... Ain't no way I'm discussing beats at my damn Birthday party, respect me please."

leratolee_malebe commented:

"Kiernan that's wrong, hunny. You're one of my faves but that right there sucks, if there's any talent you can groom I'm sure you can do that and it won't hurt that much, him coming to a point of writing that text means it hit him hard broh, you can do better, sweetheart."

lyrie_cliff wrote:

"Listen to the beats, even Kendrick would...then decide if they're worth the shot."

lookupwith_noni added:

"Be kind. Listen to his beats, give feedback and move on."

The Big Hash advises AKA to start making music for himself

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the young hip-hop star already brought the heat in the 4-minute discussion while mentioning AKA.

In the clip, the myDMs podcast host asked the rapper about the artists he enjoys collaborating with the most and what he has to say to AKA concerning his tunes. Answering respectfully, the happening artist said:

“Stop aiming for a certain target, start doing that sh**t for yourself in terms of like when you create the music you don’t want to give it to a certain audience, make it for yourself, have fun with it.”

