Last week, Kalawa Jazmee Records shared a statement that revealed their newest cohort for the label, which is none other than Idols SA alum and Season 17 victor, Berry

TimesLive brought the social media statement to Mzansi’s attention, highlighting the welcome messages and prospects the record company’s artists and directors shared for the newbie

The publication also shared a quote from the newly recruited artist herself, showing that she is eager to get to work with the talented peeps who’ve developed stars like DJ Zinhle and Busiswa

Berry is the newest freshman at the University of Kalawa as per the record label’s Instagram statement shared last week. The Idols SA champion joins the likes of Maphorisa, Oskido, Professor and Mafikizolo on the company’s roster.

'Idols SA' S17 champ, Berry, is officially a Kalawa Jazzmee Records signed artist. Image: @berry_trytsman/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The statement shared on the Kalawa Jazzmee Instagram page details how the record label strives to ensure success for Berry’s career. One consistent theme in the press release is the label’s intention to allow Berry space and freedom to find her unique voice.

TimesLive spotlighted the co-founder, Oskido’s words that reassured fans about Berry’s full creative allowances. The publication included a quote communicated by the producer in the statement, which read:

“We don't box our artists into one genre, however, we allow them space to grow and develop as artists.”

The announcement also includes words from DJ Mahoota, who stressed the importance of having a great team to succeed in music. Berry also had some celebratory words to share in the statement, saying:

“I'm grateful that I have entered a space and a record label legend who have a track record of making great music, and a university which has built superstars. I am quite sure that my brand is in safe hands.”

Many people might be shocked to learn about the news since Kalawa Jazzmee has signed predominantly Kwaito, House and Ggom artists in the past. However, it seems Kalawa had that in mind when signing Berry as seen in the last line of the post, which reads:

“Expect the unexpected.”

Thankfully, it seems fans are ecstatic with the news when scanning the Kalawa Jazzmee comment section. All of the replies are positive reactions from fans wishing Berry the best and sending congratulatory messages.

