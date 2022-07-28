South African rapper, The Big Hash, opened up about dealing with fear when his mother got diagnosed with a severe illness

The Big Hash explained how his mother's diagnosis affected him mentally and gave supporters an update on his debut album , Better Late Than Never

The Big Hash explained to fans that his first album will be heavily influenced by all he has been through with his mother

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African rapper The Big Hash is due to release his album Better Late Than Never. Big Hash explained that his debut album would be different because it is inspired by his mother and how she got a life-threatening diagnosis.

Rapper The Big Hash confirms the release of his debut album about his mum's illness and its effect on him. Image Instagram/@thebighash

Source: Instagram

The Big Hash got candid about what he struggled with when his mother suffered from a severe brain tumour. Big Hash said he felt helpless and it affected everything in his life.

The Big Hash changed after his mother's brain tumour diagnosis

According to TimesLIVE, Big Hash said that he had to change his music because of what happened to his mother. The Big Hash opened up about how his mother suffered from a brain tumour that has her "in and out of the hospital", which scares the rapper a lot. The rapper says the time he thought his mother would die, he "never felt that helpless". He wrote on Instagram:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I had actual friends leave without saying goodbye, my heart's been the heaviest it's ever been."

Big Hash says the whole experience put his life into perspective and that it will all be expressed in his first album. He said:

"I decided to get it off my chest and put it into my next offering: My debut album Better Late Than Never."

Loyal Big Hash supporters are looking forward to his first-ever album. Many commented with words of encouragement.

@thee.kboy commented:

"Blessings bro,we love you bro."

@iyemm.blue commented:

"I always love when Rap biggy makes a comeback "

@whereissego commented:

"Still here for the boy"

@papiithesauce commented:

"Keep your head up"

@chrizeecry commented:

"Wow bro you letting the pen bleed "

Netizens ecstatic Mlindo left Maphorisa after a fire album release

Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Mlindo The Vocalist has released a new album titled Lindokuhle. The vocalist with a golden voice took to Twitter today to announce the release of his nine-track album.

Mlindo has included notable Mzansi musicians on this album. He features Sjava on track number one, Luselude, and Ami Faku on track number four, Lotto.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News