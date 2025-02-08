Fan-favourite actress Luyanda Zwane and her twin sister, Lusanda recently celebrated their 21st birthday

The Shaka iLembe actress and her twin sister had a photoshoot on their birthday this weekend

South Africans ook to their social media account to wish them a happy birthday on their special day

Former 'Sibongile & The Dlaminis' actress Luyanda Zwane and her twin sister turn 21 years. Images: Luyanda Zwane

Source: Instagram

Fan-favourite actress Luyanda Zwane, who played the first Sibongile Mbambo in Sibongile & The Dlaminis has turned 21 years

The media personality, who starred in the first season of DStv's most-watched telenovela adds that that she and her twin sister, Lusanda celebrated their birthday this weekend.

The Shaka iLembe star took to her Instagram account on Friday, 7 February to reveal that she and her twin sister, Lusanda Zwane are celebrating their 21st birthday.

South Africans wish them a happy birthday

Rosemary Zimu said:

"Happy birthday lovelies."

AkhenimeMfenyane replied:

"Happy Birthday stunners."

KhaboninaDhlamini responded:

"Babe even as a baby your face card never faded! Happy blessed day to you and your gorgeous sister. appy birthday to the most gorgeous twins

MillyMashile said:

"Oh wow, you are a twin. Happy gorgeous ladies."

Mongaketwins said:

"Happyyy Birthday angels."

Lungileduma replied:

"Happy birthday Superstar. You’re amazing."

c.phile said:

"Happiest birthday babies."

Lungile duma wrote:

"Happy birthday Superstar. You’re amazing."

Kolz4eva replied:

"Happy Birthday sweethearts. Enjoy your Day love you."

Nelly Madala responded:

"Happy birthday Sisi. Nqobile’s twins."

Drwotedu said:

Happy birthday beautiful. May God grant you the desires of your heart today and always. You are loved, sweetheart!

MissNyembe replied:

"Happy birthday to the most gorgeous twins."

Rorisang Mohapi said:

"Happy birthday gorgeous. God bless you with many more years."

Luyanda Zwane and Sparky Xulu's serve couple goals

In more entertainment, Briefly News previously reported that actress Luyanda Zwane always knows how to leave people smitten by her, and she recently shared a cute video of herself and her lover on social media.

The popular actress shared a reel of herself and Xulu looking all cosy walking at the beach and also of them having a cute lovey-dovey conversation with each other at an unknown establishment.

