A Mzansi mum took to social media to share a video of her son's response to not eating his lunch

In the now-viral TikTok video, the child explains that he he wasn't aware he needed to eat when at school

The video sparked humour on TikTok, with many South African mothers relating to having kids that didn't finish their packed lunches

One mom was confused and frustrated when her boy returned home from school with his lunchbox untouched.

Boy's mom stressed

A video shared by @wendy_minie on TikTok shows the little boy looking nervous and uncomfortable as his mother questions why he hadn't eaten the lunch that she packed for him with love and thoughtfulness.

The boy first explains he doesn't know why he didn't eat his food, which his mother was not accepting as a valid reason.

The boy later says that he goes to school to learn and do homework. He didn't know he had to eat. Urgh, how adorable!

Watch the cute video below:

SA amused by boy's response

Many netizens were amused by the video as they reacted with funny commentary. Other mothers shared how they also get stressed when their children don't eat at school.

user6969307185481 replied:

"Ask him ukuthi uthandani bese umenzela lokho uzodla."

KhosiMinieMasango commented:

“Because I didn’t” izingane zethu bakith and now usezokwenza ubeWorried everyday ukuthi “Kazi udlileni”…….Ngiyamxolisela nami mommy ngekaphinde ."

Bee wrote:

"My first daughter waze wasiqeda iskole engayidli ilunch and lo omlamayo uze akudle esebuya. Lezingane zisosisanganisa."

Kay said:

"Lezingane azazi zisi hurt kanjani mazingadli."

Ntandokazi@1 responded:

"Wathi owami “angith wena mama ufaka izinto eziningi”wathi ufuna ujamu yena ai yonke lento."

Sneziey Msomi commented:

"Uyeke ukuyofunda eskole not ukuyodla I love him pleasemxolele bakithi mama❤️❤️."

snokuhlezama_luthuli❤ said:

"Umgunde kahle umfana❤️❤️❤️❤️."

