The South African opera singer Innocent Masuku wowed judges at the Britain's Got Talent

Innocent Masuku set the stage on fire with his killer performance singing Hans Zimmer's Now We Are Free in the semifinals of the competition

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, also praised the opera singer for flying the South African flag high

Mzansi's opera singer Innocent Masuku blows judges away with his voice. Image: @innocentmasuku1

Source: Instagram

A South African opera singer named Innocent Masuku is making waves in Europe after his appearance on Britain's Got Talent, leaving many netizens wowed.

Innocent Masuku continues to blow Britain's Got Talent judges away

Social media has been buzzing since our very own opera singer Innocent who is part of the semi finalist on Britain's Got Talent show became a hot topic.

Recently, the singer continued to blow the judges away with his melodic performance on stage. According to TshisaLIVE, Masuku left the whole beaming with pride as he set the stage on fire again with his killer vocal singing Hans Zimmer's Now We Are Free.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The star also received praise from the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa. The minister wrote a heartfelt tweet on his Twitter (X) page to Masuku and said:

“South African creatives continue to raise the country’s flag high around the world. I congratulate Innocent on his sterling performance in Britain’s Got Talent. All the best as you proceed in the competition!”

Britain's Got Talent and Innocent posted on Instagram that he is now one of the finalists of the show and will be singing once again on Sunday, 02 June 2024.

They wrote:

"And our first act through to Sunday’s #BGT Final is... @innocentmasuku1! Huge congratulations, we can’t wait to see you perform again soon."

See the post below:

Tyla explains controversy with Minister Zizi Kodwa

In another article, Briefly News reported that Tyla was welcomed back by fans at the OR International Airport.

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, was also present and took some pictures with the star. When Tyla and Minister Zizi Kodwa posed, the two had a moment which sparked rumours about how Tyla felt about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News