Popular South African actor Melusi Mbele, popular for playing Jojo Kubeka in the telenovela Scandal! , is officially off the market

Snaps from the star's lush traditional wedding have been making rounds on social media, and Mzansi can't stop marvelling at his beautiful wife, Andiswa

The pictures shared on Andiswa's Instagram page show the beautiful makhoti looking effortlessly chic in an elegant white and black gown

Melusi Mbele is now a married man. The star has appeared in top productions like Rhythm City, Isibaya and Scandal! tied the knot in a beautiful two-part ceremony in September.

Pictures of ‘Scandal!’ star Melusi Mbele and his beautiful wife Andiswa turn heads on social media. Image: @andiswamaqungu.

Source: Instagram

Although Melusi didn't share the pictures and videos from the day, the beautiful bride plastered her timeline with lovely snaps from the beautiful ceremony held in her hometown of East London at the Cove Ridge Estate Farm.

According to OK Mzansi, Andiswa headed to her Instagram page to share the breathtaking pictures. The bride looked elegant in a sleeveless maxi dress with black stripes. The groom was dressed in a black and white outfit. In one post, the makhoti re-introduced herself as Mrs Mbele. She wrote:

"Allow me to reintroduce myself I am Andiswa Mbele THE WIFE to @melusimbele ."

Social media users couldn't get enough of the stunning bride. They flocked to the comments section to shower her with praise.

@amochidi said:

"Congratulations Beautiful ❤️I'm so so happy for you Wifey!!!"

@misjuice09 added:

"Halaaaaa chomi... Mrs Mbele ka sebele, it was a beautiful wedding and weekend my friend, yall looked amazing. Congratulations again ❤️."

@assa_nizole_sifile wrote:

"Nchooo Congratulations. May the good Lord protect and bless your union❤️"

@mash3.0 added:

" beautiful wedding beautiful bride and absolutely beautiful couple God bless you guys."

@nananagp commented:

"Halalalalalalalala. Hello Mrs Mbhele❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ kwaze kwakuhleee❤️❤️."

