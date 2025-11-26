South African Gqom singer Babes Wodumo posted a hilarious throwback video of her husband, Mampintsha

In the old video posted on Instagram, Shimora joked about how he obtained his driver's license

Babes Wodumo posted a sweet message as her caption, and Mzansi comforted in the comments

Babes Wodumo remebered her late husband Mampintsha.

South African Gqom music sensation Babes Wodumo brought back fond memories of her late husband, Mampinthsa.

Taking to Instagram, Babes shared a hilarious video clip of Mampintsha and a friend, and it brought warmth online.

Babes remembers Mampintsha

In the video posted by Babes Wodumo, a friend asks Mampintsha how he obtained his driver's license, to which Mampintsha sarcastically responded by saying he did not get it from a black uncle; he got it from an Afrikaaner.

" Afrikaaners give the right papers. I know how to do doughnut spins on a bus, in front of the police and they will not do anything" he joked while the friend laughs saying he is reckless on the road.

Babes captioned the post by declaring her love to Shimora, saying, "Till the casket."

On his heavenly birthday on Friday, 27 June 2025, Babes Wodumo took to her Instagram account and shared videos and pictures of her with her late husband. The songstress reflected on her relationship with Mampintsha and declared her unwavering love for him.

“Happy heavenly birthday Babazi ♥️ today is your birthday and a day we celebrate you we argued your where about but every moment and second I think of you I will forever cherish you and love you I am who I am because of you Mabhebeza I will forever embrace you and love till I for-fill our promise to one another every single moment without you is a moment I wish I you were here to spend with you Babazi ❤️ 🥰”

Babes Wodumo shared a hilarious video of Mampintsha.

Fans were floored by Mampintsha's sarcasm, with one saying she misses his vibe.

_laconco laughed:

"That “ungangilokothi”😂😂 Hawu he is missed."

maiboiz stated:

"Lost my husband same time as you. Sorry love."

xaxa_sindelo stated:

"Ahhhh Shimora wama Meme. Continue to rest Mpintsho 👏."

ouparation1990 replied:

"I miss this man's contribution to Durban music and his amazing vibe."

skillz_musiq joked:

"I was there when he spun the bus."

ouparation1990 shared:

"He had this thing we call "UGAZI"; people just loved his soul."

simphiwe.b.zwane stated:

"To music as a whole, don't be stingy ngaye we all love and miss him."

Ubestworld laughed:

"He is right, the police only wanted his autograph and photos."

Babes Wodumo reflects on career

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gqom singer Babes Wodumo shared a video of herself during the early years of her career. The Durban star released her highly anticipated album on Friday, 3 October 2025, after a long hiatus.

In her message, Babes thanked her fans for their unwavering support throughout her career and during the loss of her husband.

"Looking back, God indeed never fails. The journey of loss was the most painful part of my life, but I stood still and waited on the Lord's guidance. I took a leap of faith and came back stronger than before," the star said.

