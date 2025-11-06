Tino Chinyani Preaches Power of Self-Love in New Song 'Delilah'
- Zimbabwean-born entertainer Tino Chinyani opened up about his latest single Delilah and the deeper meaning behind it
- The star said many people search for love in the wrong places instead of within themselves
- The multi-talented star urged people to look within before seeking love from others
Zimbabwean-born model, musician, and content creator Tino Chinyani, who is based in South Africa, is spreading a message that hits close to home — love begins with self-love.
The 31-year-old star, who has welcomed a second child with actress Simz Ngema, opened up about the meaning behind his latest single Delilah, saying it speaks to the universal experiences of love, loss, and self-discovery.
Chinyani, who is also a fitness enthusiast, said his music is inspired by real emotions and personal growth.
Speaking to Daily Sun, he explained:
“My music is about love more than anything. Sometimes love doesn’t work out. So, our music speaks about love lost, and the story is about life in between."
The message behind Delilah
Chinyani said that Delilah, released in 2025, is a reflection of many people’s search for love in all the wrong places.
“We just dropped Delilah now, and it’s a story about love and when it doesn’t work out. That’s the truth for a lot of us. Sometimes we are looking for love, but we are looking for it in the wrong places."
For him, the message goes beyond romance — it’s about knowing and valuing yourself.
“People need to find themselves even when searching for love. Know that even though it didn’t work out, your love is still there."
Chinyani believes self-awareness and acceptance form the foundation for healthy relationships.
“How are you expecting someone else to love you when you don’t love yourself? More than anything, love resonates with you first.”
He added that self-love shows in how people interact with the world.
“You can see who comes from love and who doesn’t, just in the way they treat people, the way they move and act. Love is all we are here to do.”
Chinyani’s Journey of Passion and Purpose
Born and raised in Harare, Zimbabwe, Chinyani began his rise to fame after moving to South Africa to study Marketing and Management at Monash University. During his university years, he made a name for himself by winning the title of Mr Monash in 2014, a milestone that opened doors into the world of modelling. In 2015, he signed with Boss Models Johannesburg and quickly became one of the agency’s standout talents.
After making a mark in modelling, Chinyani transitioned into television and music, broadening his creative reach. In 2017, he gained further visibility as a finalist on the MTV Base VJ Search and later co-hosted the Channel O music programme Top 5 Drive.
Chinyani and Ngema briefly parted ways
Chinyane and the mother of his children, Ngema, reportedly rekindled their relationship after a short separation. Briefly News reported previously that the model had shared photos on social media suggesting their reunion.
With his new music and renewed focus on love, Chinyani continues to inspire fans across Africa.
