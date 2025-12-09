A Grade 10 learner shared her reaction to achieving seven Level 7s across nine subjects, celebrating in a lively video

The post highlighted hard work, discipline, and the value of recognising academic milestones for young South Africans

It went viral as viewers praised her success and shared the excitement, inspiring learners across the country

One learner’s report card celebration is making waves online, showing how dedication and excitement can go viral in South Africa.

MissKay looked into the camera, showcasing her style. Image: @diary.of.misskay

Source: TikTok

On 6 December 2025, TikTok user @diary.of.misskay posted a video sharing her reaction to her Grade 10 report card. In the clip, she opened her results online, revealing that she achieved seven Level 7s across nine subjects. The video showed her dancing and celebrating her academic success after seeing the results, highlighting the excitement of reaching a new milestone. The young learner filmed the moment at home and shared it with her followers to celebrate both the marks and her transition to the next grade. Her goal was to inspire other learners while sharing the authentic joy of achieving academic excellence.

Achieving seven Level 7s in a South African context is a significant accomplishment, reflecting a strong grasp of the curriculum and dedication to learning. Level 7 is the second-highest rating on the South African grading scale, signalling consistent excellence across subjects. Her performance not only demonstrates hard work but also highlights the value of discipline, time management, and focus in achieving school success. It also reflects a broader culture of learners using social media to celebrate milestones and motivate peers to strive for academic growth.

Grade 10 achievement wows Mzansi

Many people praised user @diary.of.misskay for high marks and shared the excitement with their friends and family. Many viewers appreciated the genuine emotion and joy in her dancing, which made the achievement feel relatable and inspiring. The comment section was filled with support, congratulations, and encouragement, reflecting pride in learners reaching academic goals despite challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Viewers felt uplifted and inspired, celebrating the success of a young learner reaching a major milestone. The post encouraged others to strive for their goals and highlighted the positive role of social media in showcasing achievements. People appreciated the authenticity and energy, with the overall response reflecting excitement, pride, and admiration for the learner’s dedication and results.

The picture on the left showcased MissKay reading the requirements for Grade 10. Image: @diary.of.misskay

Source: TikTok

Mzansi celebrates academic success

Katseye_lover wrote:

“I got 100% on Natural Science and Technology. 😭”

Khotso wrote:

“Tomorrow is my report day, so I wish to pass my class.”

hlehle wrote:

“Ausii, I got a 96% in history, couldn't believe it. 😭”

Treasure wrote:

“Grade 10. 😭😭 You should choose your subject wisely because hai!🧎🏽‍♀️”

Langa wrote:

“Guys, I got 8 level 7's, and a level 6. 😭💓”

Pelo wrote:

“Great work, stranger! 😻💗”

Hlokomelo Motaung wrote:

“Congratulations. 🎉 I got like a 70+ average, but next year I'm coming back even stronger. 😜 Congratulations once more.”

Pinkie wrote:

“Congratulations. 🎉👍 I am panicking. Mine is tomorrow. ☹️☹️”

Fiketandwa wrote:

“Congratulations! 🥳 Grade 10 is calling your name.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories about Grade 10s

Source: Briefly News