A Grade 10 learner from KwaZulu-Natal went viral after sharing that she speaks over 15 languages, demonstrating her fluency in several, including Arabic, Spanish, and Kiswahili

The astonishing video was shared in a classroom setting by Groutville High School, attracting massive views and comments from impressed and awed viewers

Social media users were stunned by her talent, with many praising her parents for her exposure to multiple languages and predicting an incredible future for the “star in the making”

A Grade 10 learner showed off her multilingual abilities, reciting an Arabic Surah. Image: @groutville_high_school

A high school learner, Nqobile Mbatha’s extraordinary linguistic talent has captivated social media users, showcasing a young woman with a truly global skillset.

The astonishing clip, shared on TikTok by @groutville_high_school, garnered massive views, likes and comments from viewers who were keen to discover how she learnt the languages.

The video features the Grade 10 student, Nqobile Mbatha, confidently addressing her class. She shared a stunning fact: she speaks more than 15 languages and is fluent in 10 of them. She confirmed that her home language is isiZulu and then listed an impressive array of foreign languages, including Portuguese, Kiswahili, and Spanish. She emphasised that Arabic was her favourite language of all.

The learner recites an Arabic Surah

The teenager then began reciting the first Surah of the Quran, Al-Fatiha, with clear pronunciation. She then added another surprising detail, stating that she knows more than 400 pages of the Quran. Nqobile confirmed that the ability to speak multiple languages runs in her family, noting that her own mother is fluent in six different languages.TikTok user @groutville_high_school’s video concluded with Nqobile effortlessly switching to converse in Arabic with her educator.

The school's teachers were praised for nurturing the learner's talent and sharing her video. Image: @groutville_high_school

SA loves the smart learner

The clip garnered massive views, likes and comments from impressed social media users. Many praised her parents for exposing their child to such a variety of languages, asking how she managed to learn all of them simultaneously. Some advised Nqobile to keep up her impressive linguistic drive, with many foreseeing a great future for her abroad. They called her a star in the making and wished her success in her studies and future career. The overall response celebrated the teenager’s intelligence, discipline, and the clear advantage her multilingualism provides

User @Nhlanganiso Kubeka asked:

"Congrats, I'm impressed, my girl. How did you learn to speak foreign languages?"

User @Mahlobo commented:

"She's going places. Hope she maintains this knowledge."

User @Makhosi said:

"May you travel the world 🤗."

User @Lilith added:

"Proud of you, young lady.🔥 Your mom did a good job."

User @mazikodekangaba20 asked:

"Where did you learn other languages?"

User @lorrainekaunda4 commented:

"My sweetheart, that's awesome 🥰🤗 a star in the making."

Watch the TikTok video below:

