Yesterday the internet went crazy when news broke that Khanyi Mbau will be joining the cast of Showmax original series The Wife as Zandile, the resolute

Viewers of the show took to social media to react to seeing Khanyi play a boss lady character like Zandile, although the reactions were mixed, the excitement was looming

The actress has opened up about how she feels having to take on such a highly anticipated character in a pool of talented castmates

Peeps have been raving non-stop about Khanyi Mbau becoming the newest cast member of The Wife since yesterday. Opinions about the casting have been flying all around and now it's Khanyi's turn to react to her new lead role.

Khanyi Mbau has opened up about her feelings after landing her first major role in 'The Wife'. Image: @mbaureloaded

Happiness Ever After actress Khanyi Mbau has been awarded the massive task of playing Nkosana's wife, Zandile on the Showmax series The Wife. TimesLIVE reports that the celeb is feeling a little nervous about taking on a character that many people already know so well through the books.

"That brings a lot of expectations you need to live up to. There’s a cult around this show so there’s a lot of pressure. Before being part of the cast, I am a fan, so I don’t want to drop the ball. For me to depict this character is something that can either make or break me, but I love the thrill," she said.

Stained Glass showrunner Gugu Ngcube-Zuma stands behind Khanyi 100%. Gugu believes that there is no better person to play this part. She told TimesLIVE:

"Khanyi is talented and had the range necessary for this role."

When the news broke on the internet yesterday, the peeps had mixed reactions to the casting. Others were extremely excited to see Khanyi ace this part while some felt that a fresh face would have been better. Either way, Mbau has more motivation to absolutely kill it as Zandile.

