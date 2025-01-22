Many netizens on social media continued to roast the controversial Sangoma Gogo Maweni

This came after the podcaster and Gobela was arrested earlier this week over an assault charge with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Many netizens flooded the comment section and social media, questioning why she doesn't escape jail as she claimed to be a powerful sangoma

Netizens roasted Gogo Maweni on social media. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Gogo Maweni has been dragged and roasted all over social media ever since she got arrested earlier this week over an assault charge with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Recently, the controversial Sangoma and businesswoman Gogo Maweni, whose real name is Makgotso Mofokeng, was roasted by an online user @FinestZungu_, who questioned her spiritual power as a Sangoma if she can't transform herself into a fruit or something small to escape jail.

The fan wrote:

"A Sangoma that gets arrested is a red flag. Why doesn't she turn into an orange since she is a powerful Gobela."

Netizens continue to roast Gogo Maweni

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Gogo Maweni's arrest and her inability to get escapeout of jail as a powerful sangoma. Here's what they had to say:

@malesatj commented:

"Even her big snakes could not save her from abakwa sidlodlo."

@bheki5536530761 said:

"Kanti what is her snake doing really, because there was supposed be drama during the court case but dololo, is she even a sangoma."

@Zu7Guluva responded:

"My friend went to a sangoma for a serious consultation. Sangoma was drunk, but she took the money for consultation(R200). The rest was history."

@somebadbadnews replied:

"I agree with you, like why can't she make herself vanish from prison."

What you need to know about Gogo Maweni

Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, was born on 29 August 1986 in Sandton, Gauteng. She is a renowned sangoma (traditional healer), reality TV star, and social media influencer whose spiritual practices and unique lifestyle have garnered widespread attention and mixed reactions.

Maweni attended St. Teresa High School for her primary education before furthering her studies at Manhattanville College and the University of Johannesburg. As a certified sangoma, she specializes in ancestral communication to diagnose, guide, and treat individuals. Beyond her healing work, she runs a successful business offering consultations and herbal remedies.

Another sangoma exposes Gogo Maweni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a netizen claiming that another sangoma had been threatened by Gogo Maweni.

According to the post, the woman accused Maweni of putting her life in danger and even involving Inkabi in doing her dirty work.

