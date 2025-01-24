The South African famous Gobela and DJ Gogo Skhotheni recently broke her silence regarding Gogo Maweni's arrest

Despite them having fought online, Skhotheni mentioned that she felt sorry for Gogo Maweni after being arrested

Skhotheni further mentioned she believed that Maweni would be out of jail very soon and would be free

Gogo Skhotheni on Gogo Maweni's arrest. Image: @dr_maweni, @gogoskhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's sudden arrest left many netizens shocked on social media, with some roasting the Gobela for not being able to use her spiritual power to break out of jail.

However, Maweni's former friend turned enemy, Gogo Skhotheni, broke her silence regarding the Sangoma's arrest.

Gogo Skhotheni says she feels sorry for Gogo Maweni

The South African Sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni has been making headlines recently after the police arrested her over an assault case.

According to ZiMoja, Gogo Skhotheni addressed the issue of Maweni's arrest, sharing that she felt sorry for Gobela. The DJ also mentioned that she firmly believed the reality TV star would be released from jail.

Skhotheni said:

"She might walk free. I believe she will come out and be free. But the truth will come out one day. feel sorry for her. We did not start this; she is the one who did, but she and I made peace."

Gogo Maweni was remanded in police custody until Monday, 27 January 2025, for her bail application.

Gogo Skhotheni reacted to Gogo Maweni's arrest. Image: @zimojalezinto

Source: UGC

What you need to know about Gogo Maweni

Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, was born on 29 August 1986 in Sandton, Gauteng. She is a renowned sangoma (traditional healer), reality TV star, and social media influencer whose spiritual practices and unique lifestyle have garnered widespread attention and mixed reactions.

Maweni attended St. Teresa High School for her primary education before furthering her studies at Manhattanville College and the University of Johannesburg. As a certified sangoma, she specializes in ancestral communication to diagnose, guide, and treat individuals. Beyond her healing work, she runs a successful business offering consultations and herbal remedies.

