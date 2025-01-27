Controversial celebrity sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni returned to her Instagram on Monday after she was released on bail

This comes after her arrest and appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court, Soweto, on Monday, 20 January 20

South Africans took to social media to respond to her arrest and her release on R5000 bail on Monday, 27 January

Sangoma Gogo Maweni returns to Instagram. Images: Gogo Maweni

Source: UGC

Reality TV star and traditional healer Gogo Maweni re-shared posts on her social media account after she was released on R5000 bail on Monday, 27 January.

Maweni's latest social media posts come after she got arrested a week ago and made her first court appearance at the Protea Magistrates Court, Soweto, on Monday, 20 January 2025.

The businesswoman took to her Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon to share messages from her fans and to play Zola 7's song, Yim Loyo.

South Africans react to her release

@Leanne78207061 said:

"Nope, I feel sorry for her victims that were denied justice."

@Mathobelasbongs wrote:

"Gogo Maweni later today writing a list of everyone who wrote and commented ill of her."

@Am_Blujay wrote:

"If Gogo Maweni has pending murder cases why was she released on bail and Musa Khawula was denied bail ."

@Katlego101111 replied:

"Let's delete our tweets where we mentioned her arrest before kunyiwa."

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"Sounds too little to me. Are they scared of her or what?"

@t_junction1 said:

"Well done to Protea magistrate court. Siya ku Soweto derby this weekend, and as Orlando Pirates, we really need Gogo Maweni to cook our opponent."

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"Is it only me or is that too little? I'm sorry."

@Oga65423319 said:

"We need Musa out on the streets as well. It will be a mess."

@AuthiEGrand_ replied:

"Isn't she suppose to be flight risk??? Cause uyaflyer eb'suku."

Tol Ass Mo reacts to Gogo Maweni's case

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that comedian and actor Tol Ass Mo appeared on Podcast And Chill with MacG and spoke about Gogo Maweni's incident.

The reality TV star who is also a traditional healer himself, claimed that the underground gang is dealing with Gogo Maweni heavily.

