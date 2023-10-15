Koi Knowles, Beyoncé's half-sister, is a spitting image of her

Koi Knowles was only four when news of Mathew Knowles being her father was leaked to the press following a court-ordered paternity test. Since then, online tabloids have kept tabs on her, comparing her to her famous sisters. Who is Beyoncé's half-sister? Does she have a relationship with her father?

Beyoncé has a half-sister, Koi Knowles. Photo: @candidlykoi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé's song Ring Off from her self-titled album is a tribute to her mother, Tina Knowles, and how she handled her divorce from her husband, Mathew Knowles, after 31 years of marriage. The separation came after news emerged of Mathew's infidelity and that he fathered a child,

Koi Knowles' profile and bio summary

Full name Koi Mychael Knowles Age 13 years old (2023) Date of birth 3 July 2010 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States of America Current residence Houston, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Parents TaQoya Branscomb Mathew Knowles Siblings 3 Social media Instagram YouTube Known for Being Mathew Knowles' daughter

Who is Koi Knowles?

Koi Mychael Knowles was born on 3 July 2010 and turned 13 in 2023. She was born in Houston, Texas, USA. The young girl found herself at the centre of a tabloid story in 2014 after a paternity test proved that she was the love child of Mathew Knowles.

Koi Knowles' parents

Koi's mother is real estate agent and former lingerie model TaQoya Branscomb. In 2014, TaQoya revealed to the media that she had an affair with Mathew Knowles, notably known as Beyoncé's father and long-time manager.

Mathew had denied being the father, which led to Branscomb taking him to court. A court ordered a paternity test, and in October 2014, the results revealed that he was the father. The judge ordered that he pay $1,500 a month for child support.

A paternity test proved that Mathew was Koi's father. Photo: Carol Rose

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, TaQoya was painted as an opportunist who preyed on Mathew because of his wealth and the fame he had garnered through his famous daughters.

The former lingerie model has disputed the claims and shared that the father of her child has made no financial contributions towards their daughter. Furthermore, he does not have a relationship with their little girl.

Beyoncé's half-siblings

Beyoncé is Mathew's eldest daughter from his first marriage to Tina Knowles. She has a sister, Solange, and the bond the two share extends beyond familial ties. However, her half-siblings and whether she has a relationship with them is a mystery. Does Beyoncé know her siblings?

Beyoncé performed with sister Solange at the 2014 Coachella festival. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

Source: Getty Images

As reported earlier, Beyoncé's half-sister is Koi. The 13-year-old is a result of an extra-marital affair between Mathew and TaQoya Branscomb, which started in 2009.

There are further reports that Ms Branscomb may have been a friend of Solange before the affair. The real estate agent allegedly met Solange through a stylist in 2008. The pair were seen in clubs in Houston on numerous occasions.

There are no images of Koi Knowles and Beyoncé together, and it is unknown if she has met or acknowledged the little girl. But she is not the only half-sibling the Break My Soul hitmaker has.

Mathew's daughters Beyoncé, Koi and Solange. Photos: Larry Busacca, @candidlykoi, and Sean Zanni. (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, the manager fathered another child, Nixon Alexander Knowles, born on 4 February 2010. His mother, Alexsandra Wright, is Microsoft's former public relations representative.

She has been more vocal about her illicit affair with Mathew, sharing how they met in Seattle in 2007. They were together for two years, even though she knew he was still married. This is what Wright had to say about their relationship:

"I was not conflicted about the situation, because his marriage was not a functioning marriage. I do not think he told his family about me. It was a complex situation, and the family structure had been fractured for a long time."

Mathew cheated on his wife, Tina Knowles, with two women who gave birth to his children in 2010. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

She became pregnant in 2009, and a DNA test in March 2010 proved that Knowles was the father. In 2014, Alexsandra and her son, Nixon, moved to a trailer park after she went bankrupt while fighting the father of her child for child support.

The single mother shared that Mathew and the rest of the Knowles family have not met Nixon. In an interview, Wright revealed that her son often asks why that person (Beyoncé) does not love me.

This comes after the Why Don't You Love Me singer and her husband, Jay-Z, bought a $200 million mansion in California, just 10 miles from where Nixon and his mother live.

Who was the manager of Destiny's Child?

Mathew Knowles was the manager of the girl band Destiny's Child. The group was formed in the 90s in Houston, Texas, and went by Girls Tyme. Their self-titled debut album, released in 1998, was well received, but their sophomore album, The Writing's on the Wall, catapulted them to success.

Mathew was the manager of the group Destiny's Child since the 90s. Photo: Pam Francis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After the group disbanded in 2006, Mathew managed Beyoncé as a solo artist and his daughter Solange. The 32-time Grammy Award-winning artist fired her father as her manager in 2011 after allegations of theft.

Koi Knowles is called Beyoncé's little sister, but the two do not have a relationship. Mathew Knowles has yet to acknowledge the 13-year-old as his daughter and his other love child, Nixon.

READ MORE: Dakota Johnson's siblings: All about her brothers and sisters

Briefly.co.za published an article about the How to Be Single star Dakota Johnson's siblings. The American actress has six half-siblings and is the only child of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, both Hollywood actors.

Dakota got her breakthrough in the romantic drama film Fifty Shades of Grey. Since then, she has starred in numerous films, including the Netflix adaptation of the Jane Austen classic Persuasion. Are her siblings in the entertainment business as well?

Source: Briefly News