What is an industry plant? Meaning and famous artists accused

Manufactured success is not new in the entertainment industry. It has led to the emergence of terms like nepo babies and industry plants who have an advantage at succeeding compared to other talented individuals with no connections. Fans and critics often scrutinize artists' backgrounds and breakthroughs to determine who had a genuine rise to the top.

The term industry plant originated on hip-hop message boards in the early 2010s. It gained popularity after being used to describe rappers like Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, and Waka Flocka Flame, who were allegedly considered industry plants.

What is an industry plant?

In pop culture, an industry plant refers to an artist who seemingly emerges out of nowhere, gaining rapid fame and success while leaving many questioning the authenticity of their rise to stardom. These artists appear to have an organic following but may have major label backing, creating an illusion of grassroots popularity.

What is an industry plant in the urban dictionary?

According to Urban Dictionary, an industry plant is an artist with financial and marketing backing from a major label or company. They present themselves as a 'homegrown start-up' label to create a pseudo-organic following, acting as if their success is purely based on talent. In reality, it is often a low-risk, high-reward situation for labels looking to build the next big star.

What is an industry plant in acting?

An industry plant in acting is an actor or actress who magically becomes successful without notable talent. They are strategically promoted by industry insiders. Some of the people accused of being industry plant actors or benefitting from nepotism include Paris Hilton, Maude Apatow, Zoe Kravitz, and Lily-Rose Depp.

How do you identify an industry plant?

The most obvious sign is rapid success without significant talent or a notable journey to the top. The artists' focus tends to be more on business than artistic expression. In reality, labels leverage their connections with media outlets, streaming services, and industry professionals to push industry plants into the spotlight. This exposure benefits both the artist and the label.

What artists are industry plants?

Many artists, especially rappers, have faced scrutiny about their backgrounds and journey to fame. Below is a highlight of artists who are industry plants, although these are fan and critic speculations;

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper gained prominence in 2013 following the release of his mixtape Acid Rap. He achieved success without major label backing or traditional distribution channels. His independence has since been contested.

Some critics argued that his independence might be a facade, given his connections to local politics and family ties in Chicago. In 2016, Apple Music reportedly paid him $500,000 for exclusive rights to his Grammy-winning mixtape Coloring Book.

Such a deal contradicts his image as an independent artist, but the rapper clarified in an X (Twitter) post that the agreement was just for two weeks.

That was the extent of my deal, after 2 weeks it was on SoundCloud for free. I needed the money and they're all good people over there.

Chance the Rapper addressed the industry plant accusation in 2018 while appearing on the Pitchfork podcast In Sight Out. As per The Tribe, he said:

I have pretty thick skin, but people be calling me an 'industry plant', and it really ticks me off. But I don't be sounding off. I don't get on Twitter talking all crazy. But some tried to say that one reason they didn't trust my authenticity or one reason they didn't believe I could do it without the machine, was because I was on Saturday Night Live. For me, it was a personal goal. A lot of people who are on SNL are there because they are promoting something. They're not pitching sketches.

Cardi B

Critics questioned the seemingly overnight success of Cardi B's 2017 breakout hit Bodak Yellow, which catapulted her to stardom. In video footage from an unreleased 2018 documentary, Kanye West claimed that she was a plant put in place to replace Nicki Minaj, alleging that she did not write her songs and was pushed by the record label to 'sound as ignorant as possible'.

Despite these claims, the I Like It hitmaker has maintained her authenticity and denied being an industry plant, emphasizing that genuine public support cannot be bought. She previously said that record labels only put their money behind artists with many listeners.

The record labels are putting money behind the girls that people are listening to. If you feel like somebody is coming really fast and everything, that's because y'all listening to them. The labels only go with who's getting the most listens, who are getting the most plays, who are people watching more. You can not blame nobody for that, you can't blame no machine for that. You can't blame nothing for that.

Ice Spice

Upcoming Gen Z rapper Ice Spice is one of the recent victims of the industry plant accusations. She came into the limelight in 2021 after participating in TikTok's Buss It challenge and later released her debut single, Bully Freestyle.

In 2023, the rapper earned four top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, later earning four nominations at the 2024 Grammys. Her quick rise has raised questions about her authenticity, but she revealed in her 2023 Variety interview she does not let the accusations get to her.

A lot of people have thrown that in my face — like, 'Oh, I've never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,' or 'She's a plant. I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don't really mind all the rumours. At first, I did, but now I'm at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.

Jack Harlow

Rapper Jack Harlow gained attention with his 2020 single What's Poppin', leading some to speculate about his sudden rise. Unlike other alleged industry plant rappers, Jack Harlow has been putting out music since 2015. The rapper addressed the rumour while talking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, saying that the speculation makes him proud.

My career had very humble beginnings. That's why anytime I see my name associated with anything like 'industry plant,' it makes me so proud to really be able to say that. I'm, like, out of everyone in the game right now, I'm one of the furthest from it. Like, I didn't skip any steps bro. I did steps none of these kids did

H.E.R

R&B singer-songwriter H.E.R.'s mysterious persona led some to believe it was carefully crafted by the music industry to create intrigue and buzz. The singer clapped back at the speculations in a 2021 interview with Vulture, saying,

For me, I grinded it out kinda like a rapper: I dropped a mixtape, nobody knew who I was, it was a very slow build, and here we are now. The awards shows and all that stuff, that was surprising to me. But I realized, Oh my gosh, I've arrived, and in a different way. You don't need some No. 1 radio single — even though I got that.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is a multi-Grammy-winning artist who gained fame through his viral hit, Old Town Road. He released the song in 2018 as an independent artist, but it gained traction after its re-release in 2019.

In just seven months following its release, Old Town Road went viral across social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok, reaching the top of the Billboard charts. Lil Nas X's quick rise led to speculations of him being a plant, an accusation he has denied. He even playfully wrote on X (Twitter) in April 2019,

Hell yeah im a industry plant and what y'all gone do about it.

Latto

Award-winning rapper Latto has not escaped the hot industry plant conspiracy, but she has firmly rejected the notion. In October 2023, she took to X (Twitter) to address the accusation, writing,

I been doing this since a kid & I get real love/respect from the greats for that.. I came up before social media I handed out mixtapes, did open mics & talent shows, etc I hate when y'all say this.. I worked VERY long & hard to be here. Being relevant since 16yo is not easy or common.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish came into the limelight in 2015 with her debut single, Ocean Eyes. In 2020, she became the youngest person ever to win a Grammy for Album of the Year with her album, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do WE Go?'

The fact that her brother, Finneas O'Connell, co-writes and produces most of her songs adds to the perception of industry grooming. Her dark, moody, and unconventional image has also been seen as part of the act. Billie previously stated she does not believe in the notion.

I just want to hear the reasons why that's said. I don't believe in the industry plant (stuff) because it's actually impossible to make someone genuinely successful and it be fake. You can get famous and be fake but not have people cherish you and make art that is really good.

The concept of industry plants remains controversial, but it highlights the complexities of fame and authenticity in the entertainment industry. Whether an artist's success is genuine or manufactured depends on their true impact on popular culture.

