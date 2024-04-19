The Basic Education Department has issued an order permitting schools to hire temporary teachers to help address the 31,000 teacher vacancies

Minister Angie Motshekga revealed that the unfilled posts grew by 28% in the past three years from 24,000 vacancies in 2021

She told parliament that the provinces with the most vacancies were KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Eastern Cape

Education Angie Motshekga allowed schools to recruit temporary teachers while her department tackled the 31,000 vacancies. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images and Stock Images

Source: Getty Images

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said her department had issued an order allowing schools to appoint temporary teachers to address staff shortages.

The Minister said the order would stand while her department's recruitment process to fill 31,000 vacancies was underway.

Education Department to fill 31,000 teachers' posts

Motshekga made the revelation while answering a question posed by the DA’s Baxolile Nodada in parliament.

The Minister revealed about 31,000 unfilled teaching posts nationwide, most in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

This is an escalation of 28% from the approximately 24,000 vacancies recorded in 2021.

According to ENCA, the Basic Education Minister said filling the vacant posts was an ongoing process.

Teacher shortage affects class sizes

A report by BusinessLIVE revealed that teacher shortages directly impact class sizes, which affects learning outcomes.

Stellenbosch University’s Research on Socioeconomic Policy unit reportedly found that in 2022, more than 50% of SA’s primary learners were taught in classes with more than 40 pupils.

South Africans surprised by high vacancy number

Netizens were surprised by the many vacancies as thousands of qualified teachers remained unemployed.

@CRangataJ

“Where exactly are these schools? This is useless information; let her department come up with the list of schools, publish them and people will go to apply! Simple!!! @GaytonMcK, we’re in trouble here.”

@TheGeopol

“Angie Motshekga is running a Basic Education scam, by allowing schools to hire “temporarily teachers” who are mostly illigal Zimbabweans without qualifications in exchange for kickbacks to SGB. While 31 000+ SA Education Graduates are lingering unemployed.”

@sthedoingthings

“Angie Motshekga must vacate office as minister of education. The department is finished, how are 31 000 posts not filled yet we are learning NQF Level 4 and other qualifications for others. Only to be paid R4500 stipend for 12 months. @ElijahMhlanga you guys are a disgrace.”

@kingvegan101

“They were waiting for the elections to use these vacant posts to campaign with, the ANC hates South Africans.”

@Kudzi75

“They cry for jobs but do not apply for them, they only make noise when they see foreigners working. YOU WILL NEVER WIN THE LOTTO IF YOU DON'T PLAY IT.”

