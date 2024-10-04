A young and vibey educator showed learners how she used to move when she was a learner

The teacher played with the young generation during break time, showing them how to play with ropes properly

The online community reacted to the video, with many impressed by the energetic teacher

A teacher adorably played with pupils on break time. Images: @its_sanda6/ TikTok, @its_sanda04/ Instagram

A young and fun educator was caught on camera playing rope with learners. Netizens are entertained.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @its_sanda6, the learners are seen outside their classrooms presumably on break time. The pupils were having fun playing rope. One lively educator joined the fun.

The lady was wearing a dress and heels but she did not let that stop her from showing the younger generation how she played the game during her time as a child. One could also presume that the teacher was from the ama 2k generation herself, lol.

Educator plays with pupils

Watch the fun TikTok video below:

Netizens stan the vibey teacher

The video gained over a million views, with many online users showing love to the teacher. See the comments below:

@Mbasa wrote:

"We used to call this amadzedze🤣."

@Ethel_n stanned:

"In heels even 😭🤌."

@Sandiselwe Kubeka was in disbelief:

"In stilettos?😭aayyy I respect you! 😍"

@Boka#2222 wrote:

"Some teachers are the best😭😭🤞."

@sbahle _ Mwelase adored:

"Miss bestiee ❤️🥹thats soo cute."

@mologadimologadi87 was envious:

"I'm going to try this with my learners but..... 😂😂😂."

@KayM shared:

"I used to be able to do anything and everything in heels, now my body is just heavy 😂😭❤️."

@thulisa🩷 loved:

"I love how us 2ks are still connected to our inner child 🥺."

@psycholina3 commented:

"Now those are quality heels."

@Tintswalomnisi_ said:

"Watch how our generation heals their educational traumas by becoming the best teachers."

Educator handles chaotic class like a pro

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi teacher who handled class patience like a pro.

A South African teacher amazed Mzansi with her gentle teaching approach. She reminded most of the lovely teachers who adopted Matilda in the movie of the same name, Ms Honey. The passionate teacher quieted a chaotic classroom without threatening to bring back corporal punishment or raise her voice at the learners.

