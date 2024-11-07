A young teacher shared a TikTok video celebrating her new whip and other significant achievements she's managed to reach

The hun received congratulatory messages from the online community members in numbers

Those pursuing their teaching qualification were motivated to work hard and finish so that they could enjoy the same things

A lady motivated others after sharing her achievements since becoming a teacher. Image: @ ntombazane13

Source: TikTok

The new generation of teachers is making the profession more fun and breaking many stereotypes, as the huns are flexing assets bought with their hard-earned salaries.

A woman shared a video showing things she has secured since working as a teacher on her TikTok account under the user handle @ntombazane.

The babe gets herself a ride

TikTok user @ntombazane13 shared a video compilation that starts on her graduation day and quickly moves to show her going to fetch her new ride and then buying cement and paint for her home.

The teacher becomes an inspiration

Over 200 social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the young babe on everything she has achieved since working on her TikTok account. Some who graduated in the same field with no jobs also asked for a plug.

User @lukhonaofficial_ felt proud:

"Congratulations on your ride. Thank you for sharing an optimistic review about teaching. Eyy, that career has been centred around pessimism. It’s heartwarming to see some positivity about teaching!💕."

User @Basii❤ added:

"A motivation to me as a first-year student ❤️🥰 I'm inspired ❤️."

User @Octavia M. Magagula shared:

"We need this content as student teachers 🥺♥️thank you, sis🙏🏾♥️🥺."

User @MoronguaP said:

"Viva educators viva. Kuya phileka kwa Education 💯."

User @Bongie02 felt a little different:

"I am teacher,😩😩😩😩😩😩i can barely get through the month😭😭😭."

User @Lelo❤️ added:

"Hey sis, are there no posts in your school?"

