Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie plans to help parolee Sindisiwe Manqele following her release from jail

Manqele was convicted of 12 years imprisonment for the murder of Skwatta Kamp star Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi in 2015

McKenzie, who is a former convict, took to social media and said that the stigma will become her new shadow

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Leader of the Patriotic Alliance Gayton McKenzie said he wants to help Sindisiwe Manqele improve her life following her release from jail this week.

Manqele was convicted of 12 years imprisonment for the murder of Skwatta Kamp star Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi in 2015 and was released on parole.

Patriotic Alliance leaders Gayton Mckenzie vow to help parolee Sindisiwe Manqele. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images & @AldrinSampear/Twitter

Source: UGC

She pleaded not guilty to murder and said that she had acted in self-defence. McKenzie, who is a former convict, took to social media and said that the stigma will become her new shadow.

On his Twitter post, McKenzie said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“God forgave you, the family of Flabba graciously forgave you, you served your time. It’s going to be harder to forgive yourself at times. Kenny Kunene and I will help you rebuild your life whenever you are ready.”

The correctional services department said Manqele was released on parole after serving a portion of her sentence. According to TimesLIVE, the decision was made after the parole board after it assessed Manqele’s for consideration. McKenzie’s comments and Manqele’s release sparked a debate on social media with many people outraged over the matter.

Social media reacts

South Africans are divided over the matter with some saying McKenzie should help others as well:

@Irisphasha said:

“So many people need your help in rebuilding their lives and you choose to do that for someone who is fresh from jail...why is she more deserving than others???”

@jazzlinjay wrote:

“She took that one wrong decision, a thing of a moment but I can vouch that she had no intentions of how things turned out. Wishing her all the best.”

@Ayandi07684809 commented:

“I love what Gayton is doing for South Africans but I'm struggling to understand where he stands with the death penalty... because he’s been in jail, he might be lenient to criminals. we all know the level of crimes in our country.”

@JimselMboweni posted:

“Keep on doing the good work guys. I think you are doing what many 'saved' people & correctional service can't.”

@JmNkwane stated:

“It's not the stigma it's the consequences of her action...it's impossible for people to forget what she has done. It’s only up to her to embrace it and move on but asking people to forget or forgive is pushing it too much.”

@OurtenNgomane wrote:

“Do we still have proper halfway houses for ex convicts so that they are properly introduced back to the societies? Involving victims, social workers and pastors. Proper integration is very important. Some are released on parole without social and financial assistance.”

@Bhuti_Yanchaza added:

“Your intentions are good there are people with no convictions that are far more deserving of your helping hand.”

Sindisiwe Manqele: Nkululeko Flabba Habedi’s family forgave musician’s former lover for his 2015 murder

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Nkulukeko Habedi, better known by his stage name Flabba was murdered in 2015 by his girlfriend, Sindisiwe Manqele. After losing Flabba to a violent crime, the nation was heartbroken but found comfort in the killer's conviction.

According to ZAlebs, Sindisiwe will be released on parole soon, and the family is not bearing any grudges. ZAlebs reports that Flabba's brother Tshepang Habedi is at peace with Sindisiwe's release from jail. He said:

“This was bound to happen. She is out. I have healed. I’m at peace with the whole thing. My mother, I presume, is also at peace with it. I spoke to her and she said there is nothing we can do. If we dwell on that we will be going backwards."

Source: Briefly News